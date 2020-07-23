by Ramya Rachamanti on  July 23, 2020 at 1:35 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Hypertension Drugs Don't Affect COVID-19 Severity, Fatality
Commonly used drugs to treat elderly patients suffering from hypertension, cardiovascular disease and diabetic kidney disease, may not increase the risk of developing a severe and fatal COVID-19 infection, according to the study in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

There have been concerns by the medical community worldwide that the drugs -- ACE inhibitors and angiotensin receptor blockers (ARB) -- might have caused an increase in ACE2, the main receptor for SARS-CoV-2, which could possibly increase the risk for this infection and its severity.

But the new findings revealed a decrease, not an increase, in ACE2 in mice kidney membranes and no change in lung membranes. The study supports the safety of these drugs in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.


This study is the first to examine the effect of ACE2 and ARBs in the lungs, which are considered one of the main targets for SARS-CoV-2 entry into the body.

"This study supports the concept that there is no increased risk for COVID-19 infection by using ACE inhibitors and angiotensin receptor blockers," said Daniel Batlle, the Earle, del Greco, Levin Professor of Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and a Northwestern Medicine nephrologist.

ACE inhibitors and ARBs are a category of drugs called RAS blockers. These drugs, by different mechanisms, block the actions of a peptide that causes narrowing of blood vessels and fluid retention by the kidneys, which result in increased blood pressure. The drugs help blood vessels relax and expand and decrease fluid retention, both of which lower blood pressure.

To examine this issue, Northwestern Medicine scientists measured ACE2 in isolated kidney and lung membranes of mice that were treated with either captopril, a widely used ACE inhibitor, or telmisartan, an ARB also widely prescribed.

Since the recognition that ACE2 is the main receptor for SARS-CoV-2, there have been multiple studies discussing the potential risk (or lack of) for susceptibility and worse clinical course of COVID-19 in patients treated with RAS blockers. Much of the speculation comes from previous animal studies where some RAS blockers were reported to upregulate ACE2 in the heart and kidney vasculature.

"My lab has long worked with ACE2, and this was a critical question that needed to be addressed," Batlle said. First author Jan Wysocki said, "We had no bias one way or another, and the kidney findings showing lower ACE2 in treated animals were a bit unexpected."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health
Hypertension affects about a billion individuals worldwide and is a silent killer. Medication & lifestyle modification is the cornerstone of an effective antihypertensive treatment.
READ MORE
Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure
Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.
READ MORE
Diet and High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.
READ MORE
High Blood Pressure and Herbs
Drug intervention need not be the only option to help lower your moderately high blood pressure. Lifestyle changes along with herb remedies such as garlic, arjuna, sarpagandha, and olive can serve the purpose.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

High Blood PressureDrug ToxicityDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseDiet and High Blood PressureStress and the Gender DivideSilent Killer DiseasesQuiz on HypertensionCan Garlic Control High Blood PressureHigh Blood Pressure and HerbsBenefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health