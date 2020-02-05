Hydroxychloroquine Linked to Raised Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias

‘Clinicians should carefully weigh risks and benefits if considering hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin for treating COVID-19, with close monitoring of QTc and concurrent medication usage. ’

"While hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin are generally well-tolerated medications, increased usage in the context of COVID-19 will likely increase the frequency of adverse drug events (ADEs)," said co-first author Nicholas J. Mercuro, PharmD, a pharmacy specialist in infectious diseases at BIDMC. "This is especially concerning given that that patient with underlying cardiac co-morbidities appears to be disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and that the virus itself may damage the heart."Hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin each can cause an electrical disturbance in the heart known as a QTc prolongation, indicated by a longer space between specific peaks on an electrocardiogram. QTc prolongation denotes that the heart muscle is taking milliseconds longer than normal to recharge between beats. The delay can cause cardiac arrhythmias, which in turn increases the likelihood of cardiac arrest, stroke or death.In this single-center, retrospective, observational study, Mercuro, and colleagues evaluated 90 adults with COVID-19 who were hospitalized at BIDMC between March 1 and April 7, 2020, and received at least one day of hydroxychloroquine. More than half of these patients also had high blood pressure, and more than 30 percent had diabetes.Seven patients (19 percent) who received hydroxychloroquine alone developed prolonged QTc of 500 milliseconds or more, and three patients had a change in QTc of 60 milliseconds or more. Of the 53 patients who also received azithromycin, 21 percent had prolonged QTc of 500 milliseconds or more, and 13 percent experienced a change in QTc of 60 milliseconds or more."In our study, patients who were hospitalized and receiving hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 frequently experienced QTc prolongation and adverse drug events," said co-first author Christina F. Yen, MD, of BIDMC's Department of Medicine. "One participant taking the drug combination experienced a potentially lethal tachycardia called torsades de pointes, which to our knowledge has yet to be reported elsewhere in the peer-reviewed COVID-19 literature."In 2003, preliminary data suggested hydroxychloroquine may be effective against SARS-CoV-1, a fatal but hard-to-transmit respiratory virus related to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. More recently, a small study of patients with COVID-19 appeared to benefit from the anti-malarial drug. Subsequent research, however, has failed to confirm either find. In light of their data, Gold and colleagues urge caution and careful consideration before administering hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19."If considering the use of hydroxychloroquine, particularly combined with azithromycin, clinicians should carefully weigh the risks and benefits, and closely monitor QTc -- particularly considering patients' co-morbidities and concomitant medication use," said senior author Howard S. Gold, MD, an infectious disease specialist at BIDMC and an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. "Based on our current knowledge, hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19 should probably be limited to clinical trials."Source: Eurekalert