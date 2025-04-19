Hydronidone for the Management of Liver Fibrosis

Hydronidone is an investigational drug targeting liver fibrosis in chronic hepatitis B patients.

Hydronidone for the Treatment of Liver Fibrosis Associated with Chronic Hepatitis B: Protocol for a Phase 3 Randomized Trial



Hydronidone vs. Placebo for Liver Fibrosis

