Hyderabad Laboratory Approved for Testing of Covid-19 Vaccines

Source: IANS In order to discuss various aspects of Covid-19 vaccination distribution in India, a meeting was organized under the chairmanship of the Cabinet Secretary on November 11, 2020, and ministries and departments like the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) were asked to apprise the Health Ministry if any of their labs can be converted for being used as a CDL.After due deliberations, the DBT proposed two laboratories, namely the NIAB and the National Centre for Cell Sciences, Pune for this purpose. Funds were arranged from Prime Minister Cares trust for upgradation of these two laboratories.The NCCS, Pune was approved as a CDL on June 28 this year.Source: IANS

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization had furnished a draft notification to the Health Ministry for notifying the NIAB as a CDL.