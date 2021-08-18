Hyderabad Laboratory Approved for Testing of Covid-19 Vaccines

One more laboratory for batch testing has been approved for the release of Covid vaccines. This will strengthen and speed up the mass vaccination drive.
The Ministry approved and authorized the National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB), Hyderabad, as a Central Drug Laboratory (CDL) for testing and lot release of Covid-19 vaccines.
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization had furnished a draft notification to the Health Ministry for notifying the NIAB as a CDL.
‘Prime Minister Cares trust arranged funds to upgrade the two laboratories - the National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB) and the National Centre for Cell Sciences.’
After due deliberations, the DBT proposed two laboratories, namely the NIAB and the National Centre for Cell Sciences, Pune for this purpose. Funds were arranged from Prime Minister Cares trust for upgradation of these two laboratories.
The NCCS, Pune was approved as a CDL on June 28 this year.
