by Angela Mohan on  May 4, 2021 at 9:45 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Hyderabad-based Startup Develops Stem Cell Therapy for COVID
Adult Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs)-based therapy may hold potential in treating COVID-19 positive patients.

Transcell Oncologics has developed a proprietary cell-based platform technology, HEMATO UC-MSCs, with anti-cytokine storm properties, anti-inflammatory attributes and repairing abilities.

The treatment is associated with a significant decrease in a set of inflammatory cytokines involved in the COVID-19 'cytokine storm', with significantly improved patient survival and time to recovery.


The research recommends HEMATO UC-MSCs to be administered as "two intravenous infusions, at a dose of 100 million cells per infusion, given 72 hours apart to the COVID patients".

Subadra Dravida, Founder CEO, Transcell, said, "The advantage of the therapy is this new way of curing COVID patients in real time to SAVE them and NOT to treat the symptoms alone.

Also, if HEMATO UC-MSCs are administered as the first line of treatment followed by concomitant steps to alleviate the associated symptoms in a traditional way, COVID deaths can be dodged".

HEMATO UC-MSCs can be delivered pan India within 48 hours and have been specially treated for storage under 2-8-degree Celsius refrigerated conditions for of use by the practitioners within 72 hours.

The effectiveness of this MSC based technology has been confirmed by the Cell Transplant Centre, Miami Miller School of Medicine, Jackson Health System, Department of Public Health Sciences, USA, on Covid-19 patients suffering from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

It has released a detailed research paper on a randomised controlled trial and confirmed the laboratory findings from Transcell Oncologics.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
Bone Marrow Transplantation
Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.
READ MORE
Stem Cell Therapy
Stem cell therapy or regenerative medicine uses undifferentiated cells for the treatment of conditions like leukemia.
READ MORE
Stem Cells - Fundamentals
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Stem Cells
READ MORE
Stem Cells - Cord Blood
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Cord Blood
READ MORE
Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
This new field is an amalgamation of biology, medicine and engineering, and is believed to have mind -boggling implications if fully potentialized.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

More News on:

Stem Cells - Cord BloodStem Cells - FundamentalsParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentGenetics and Stem CellsReiki and Pranic HealingBone Marrow TransplantationTissue Engineering and Regenerative MedicineStem CellsStem Cell Therapy