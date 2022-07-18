About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Medindia
Hybrid Vegetables: Indian Scientists Grow Brinjal on Pomato

by Hannah Joy on July 18, 2022 at 1:50 PM
Indian scientists have grown potato and tomato in one plant and now brinjal on pomato. Read on to learn more.

What is Pomato?

Potatoes and tomatoes are the most essential ingredients of Indian cuisine, but did anyone ever believe that the two could be grown in one plant?

New hybrid chayote fruit from two wild Mexican species can fight cancer. Raw extract of this fruit is as effective as Cytarabine, a medication used to treat some types of cancer.
The Indian Institute of Vegetable Research (IIVR) in Varanasi has developed a technique through which potato and tomato can be grown on a single plant and the same is named as 'pomato'.

Pomato was developed last year and IIVR scientists have been trying to further improve the quality and quantity of the same.

What is Brimato?

Scientists have now succeeded in growing brinjal on the pomato plant and this is aptly called 'Brimato'.
TomTato: Hybrid Plant That Produces Potatoes and Tomatoes

TomTato: Hybrid Plant That Produces Potatoes and Tomatoes


TomTato, the mutation plant which has the ability to produce tomatoes at one end and potatoes at the other has been launched in the UK.
Chilies are also being grown on the Brimato plant.

Scientist Dr Anant Kumar said that it had taken five years of research to develop the new multiple varieties.

"Each plant of pomato can yield up to two kilograms of tomatoes and 600 grams of potatoes. The lower layer of soil is for potatoes and the upper layers for tomatoes. Similarly additional layers are used to grow brinjals and chilies. These plants can be grown in pots and are ideal for households."

He said that scientists were working on growing other vegetables like cucumber, gourd and bitter gourd together in one pot.

He further said that for larger cultivation areas, these plants are grafted into the soil but take longer time to be ready for use.

"The brinjal takes about 25 days to get ready to be plucked while tomato takes 22 days," he said.



Source: IANS
Paleo-Vegan Hybrid Diet may Hold Answer For All Our Dietary Issues

Paleo-Vegan Hybrid Diet may Hold Answer For All Our Dietary Issues


By combining the best of popular paleo and vegan plans and reducing their specific dietary restrictions, one gets a diet that's better balanced and healthy.
Hybrid of the Mediterranean and DASH Diet,

Hybrid of the Mediterranean and DASH Diet, 'MIND Diet' may Slow Brain Aging by 7.5 Years


Older adults who followed the MIND diet more rigorously showed an equivalent of being 7.5 years younger cognitively than those who followed the diet least.
