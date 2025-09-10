Hurricane Sandy: A Hidden Impact on Heart Health

Health system and infrastructure need to be improved for managing chronic diseases after natural disasters.

Social losses, weak support, and #poor_healthcare_access heightened #lasting_heart risks in seniors after the #hurricane. Understanding these #strains is essential. #hurricanesandy #mentalhealth #disasterhealth #medindia’

People Experience Socioeconomic Losses After Hurricanes

Consequences of Hurricane Sandy on Physical and Mental Health

Elderly Health Risks After the Storm

Long-term Climate Risk Management is Necessary

, according to new findings from Weill Cornell Medicine and New York University researchers, published in).Researchers compared the ZIP code areas of flooded and non-flooded zones. Using advanced statistical models,"Climate-amplified hurricanes and hurricane-related floods are expected to increase into the future," said Dr. Arnab Gosh, assistant professor of medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine and an internist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, who led the research. “So, it’s essential to understand the long-term health effects on those most vulnerable."The researchers analyzed Medicare data from over 120,000 people aged 65 and older living in New Jersey, New York City, and Connecticut in the five years after the storm.“Capitalizing on such a large, diverse and stable patient population as Medicare recipients, allowed our team to see broader population trends while controlling for many of the threats to validity, whether socio-economic factors or the prevalence of co-morbidities,” said senior author Dr. David Abramson, clinical professor of social and behavioral sciences in the School of Global Public Health at New York University.The researchers concluded that heart failure rates were higher in flooded areas, especially in New Jersey, and that the risk persisted for four to five years—not just weeks or months—after the storm.They hypothesize that more people in New Jersey were directly affected by the storm’s physical and emotional stressors. Flooded zip codes in New Jersey had lower median incomes and higher area deprivation index scores, which are indicators of social and economic disadvantage.These factors are linked to worse health outcomes and lower access to care, especially after a disaster. The residents also faced lingering difficult environmental and psychological circumstances and reduced community support.In a related study published last month in Frontiers in Public Health, Dr. Ghosh and his colleagues found that theThe magnitude of this effect varied by region. While New York City saw an 8% increase in mortality, Connecticut had a 19% increase. However, the rest of coastal New York, including Long Island, and New Jersey seemed to escape this effect.“The regional differences that we noted may highlight how local environments differ and need further examination,” Dr. Ghosh said. “New York City, for example, is heavily urbanized, while impacted parts of Connecticut and New Jersey are suburban with different infrastructure and more single-family homes.”The study suggests that disaster preparedness and recovery frameworks should integrate chronic disease management and long-term health monitoring, not just short-term emergency care. The findings are particularly relevant for climate resilience planning, especially in regions with aging populations and increasing hurricane exposure.“We are starting to appreciate that disasters are happening more frequently. But our policies and support systems for vulnerable groups after severe weather has struck haven't been well developed,” Dr. Ghosh said.Given the regional variation in health outcomes,“With this work, we lay the groundwork to show that hurricanes can have long-term impacts on health,” said Dr. Ghosh. Building on these results, the researchers are now planning to conduct larger-scale analyses on the health consequences of other events such as wildfires and tornadoes. Another aspect they plan to study involves how increased health risks related to weather affect Medicare, Medicaid and the health care system financially.Source-Eurekalert