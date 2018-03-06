medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Hunger Peptide Tells You When to Eat

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 3, 2018 at 1:42 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Hunger peptide - melanin-concentrating hormone (MCH) sent through the brain's fluid gives you an appetite, revealed USC study.

The research shows that the brain's plumbing system serves double duty, flushing waste and channeling a hunger molecule that tells you when you should eat.
Hunger Peptide Tells You When to Eat
Hunger Peptide Tells You When to Eat

"People usually think of brain cells as communicating signals through the synapses between them," said Emily Noble, a postdoctoral biological sciences researcher at the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences. "We are showing that the brain has another complementary way to communicate by sending these signals into the cerebrospinal fluid."

In cell-to-cell communication, the neurons are discretely passing notes to individual neurons or other cells. However, cerebrospinal fluid distributes a newsletter to many subscribers. Scientists have long known that signals are sent from cell to cell, or through release into blood vessels. The study, published today in the journal Cell Metabolism, shows that the brain regulates some processes by releasing and dispersing molecules, and in this case, a neuropeptide, through cerebrospinal fluid.

Drug developers are interested in creating pharmaceuticals that would target the MCH system to control appetite, and thereby address obesity and other weight-related health problems.

One fluid, many purposes

Cerebrospinal fluid has three chief assignments. First, its grueling eternal task is buoyancy, like the Greek Titan Atlas, supporting the brain. Second, it acts as a cushion after a blow to the head. Third, it is the brain's sewer system, clearing away metabolic waste.

As neuroscience technologies have advanced, scientists have seen indications that what is sometimes dismissed as sewage actually has a role in the brain's regulation of behaviors such as stress, energy balance and reproduction.

"The cerebrospinal fluid had been historically thought more of as a metabolic wasteland," said Scott Kanoski, the study's corresponding author and a USC Dornsife assistant professor of biological sciences. "But what we are showing is that the fluid is an active mechanism for communication in the brain."

Hunger peptides

For their study, the researchers focused on the molecule "melanin-concentrating hormone" (MCH). This neuropeptide is generated by neurons in the brain's hunger center, the lateral hypothalamus, at the base of the brain just above the pituitary gland. A protein molecule, MCH stimulates appetite. It also can slow energy expenditure.

Through a series of experiments with rats, the researchers stimulated release of the hunger peptide and then tracked it in the cerebrospinal fluid.

"When we released MCH into the cerebrospinal fluid, the animals would start eating," Kanoski said. "When we reduced the levels of the molecule, then we saw the opposite effect and the animals would eat less."

The researchers have some lingering questions about the hunger molecule that they hope will be answered with further investigation: Is MCH released from the brain in some special form that protects it from damage or other degradation? How exactly does it travel into the cerebrospinal fluid and where does it go from there?

Kanoski added that they wonder what other behaviors, besides feeding, the cerebrospinal fluid helps to regulate.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Related Links

Decreased Appetite Symptom Evaluation

Decreased Appetite Symptom Evaluation

A reduced appetite deprives an individual of essential nutrients and results in weight loss.

Increased Appetite Symptom Evaluation

Increased Appetite Symptom Evaluation

An increase in appetite is seen in conditions like bulimia, diabetes, hyperthyroidism and worm infestation.

Protein Rich Diet Stimulates Brain Cells That Control Appetite

Protein Rich Diet Stimulates Brain Cells That Control Appetite

The brain receptors have the same sense the flavor of amino acids which are found in the taste buds of the tongue and indicates satiety.

Molecule From Fat Tissue Signals Hunger and Appetite

Molecule From Fat Tissue Signals Hunger and Appetite

Tetrahydrobiopterin BH4 acts as a fat-derived signal that induces satiety by inhibiting the activity of the neurons which increases appetite.

Fullness Factor, Satiety Index and Glycemic Index for Weight Watchers

Fullness Factor, Satiety Index and Glycemic Index for Weight Watchers

Weight loss is a struggle for many individuals. This can be achieved simply by understanding the fullness factor, glycemic index and satiety index, which are all related to the hunger stimulus.

Hungry? - But you Just Ate!

Hungry? - But you Just Ate!

Most of us are tempted by good food, mealtime or not. Once in a way is fine but it is dangerous to give into food cravings all the time.

Why does your Stomach Growl with Hunger

Why does your Stomach Growl with Hunger

A rumbling, growly stomach, hiccups and continuous sneezing are some of the body’s signals which we don’t have much on.

Why is Food Timing Important for Weight Loss?

Why is Food Timing Important for Weight Loss?

Nutrient timing is knowing when to eat specific nutrients to feel energetic, full and yet not gain unhealthy weight. The ‘circadian’ rhythm helps to determine best food timing for weight loss.

More News on:

Hungry? - But you Just Ate! Why does your Stomach Growl with Hunger Fullness Factor, Satiety Index and Glycemic Index for Weight Watchers Why is Food Timing Important for Weight Loss? 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

21 Effects of Drinking Alcohol and How it Damages Your Body

21 Effects of Drinking Alcohol and How it Damages Your Body

Drinking alcohol in excess can cause serious health problems such as diabetes, heart disease, ...

 Why is Food Timing Important for Weight Loss?

Why is Food Timing Important for Weight Loss?

Nutrient timing is knowing when to eat specific nutrients to feel energetic, full and yet not gain ...

 Erenumab-aooe

Erenumab-aooe

Erenumab-aooe is a human monoclonal antibody approved by FDA in May 2018 to use as a subcutaneous ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...