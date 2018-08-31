New study has evaluated the link between temperature and insects to predict the impact of growing insect populations on future corn, rice and wheat yields -- which combined account for a large portion of the food consumed globally, revealed researchers.

Hungry Insects Threaten Food Security in a Warming Climate: Study

"Rarely has it been attempted to link temperature responses of pest insects and the damage they cause under warming more widely, and never on a global scale," writes Markus Riegler in a related Perspective. Previous research has shown that an insect's metabolic rate (including rate of food consumption) and population growth, increase with temperature. However, while rising temperatures are likely to reduce global crop yields overall, assessments of the agricultural impacts of climate change rarely account for crop losses due to insects.Here, Curtis Deutsch and colleagues developed a crop yield model that accounted for the biological responses to climate of a variety of insect species, including pests. The model was calibrated using global crop and climate data for several warming scenarios. According to Deutsch et al. the findings underscore a need for farmers to prepare for rising insect pressure, which may involve increased use of pesticides despite potential health or environmental damage, to mitigate the impact on the already fragile global food supply.Source: Eurekalert