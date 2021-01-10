Humans Raised World's Most Dangerous Bird as Pets, Reveals New Study

Advertisement

The bird is usually compared to dinosaurs in looks, which hardly makes it ideal to keep as a pet. The bird is very aggressive. Cassowaries are big, territorial, and flightless birds.Using a combination of 3D imaging, computer modeling and egg morphology, a new study examined over 1,000 fragments of cassowary eggshells dating to between 6,000 and 18,000 years ago.The study stated that there are three species of cassowary bird, all native to parts of New Guinea, northern Queensland, and Australia.Of the three species, the most common is the southern cassowary, which is considered the second-heaviest and third-tallest living bird in the world.They are smaller only than the emu and ostrich. The other two species of cassowary are northern cassowary and dwarf cassowary.The researchers also stated thatThe fossilized eggshells, which were found in the region of New Guinea aged back to 18,000 to 6,000 years old.Meanwhile today in New Guinea, the bird's meat is still considered elegant and its feathers and bones are used for ceremonial decoration on clothing.Source: Medindia