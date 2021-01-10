About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Humans Raised World's Most Dangerous Bird as Pets, Reveals New Study

by Dr Jayashree on October 1, 2021 at 11:44 PM
Font : A-A+

Humans Raised World's Most Dangerous Bird as Pets, Reveals New Study

Ancient humans living in New Guinea 18,000 years ago may have collected the eggs of the cassowary bird until they hatched and then raised them to adulthood as their pet, according to analysis of fossilized eggshells found in two rock-shelters in New Guinea.

The findings of the study are published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Advertisement


The cassowary bird still lives in regions of Papua New Guinea, Australia, and Indonesia today. It is considered the world's most dangerous bird because of its long and sharp toes.

The bird is usually compared to dinosaurs in looks, which hardly makes it ideal to keep as a pet. The bird is very aggressive. Cassowaries are big, territorial, and flightless birds.
Advertisement

Even though cassowaries are known to be aggressive, they also imprint easily, which means they become easily attached to the first thing they see after hatching.

Using a combination of 3D imaging, computer modeling and egg morphology, a new study examined over 1,000 fragments of cassowary eggshells dating to between 6,000 and 18,000 years ago.

The study stated that there are three species of cassowary bird, all native to parts of New Guinea, northern Queensland, and Australia.

Of the three species, the most common is the southern cassowary, which is considered the second-heaviest and third-tallest living bird in the world.

They are smaller only than the emu and ostrich. The other two species of cassowary are northern cassowary and dwarf cassowary.

The researchers also stated that ancient human beings most likely kept the smallest species, the dwarf cassowary as their pet.

The fossilized eggshells, which were found in the region of New Guinea aged back to 18,000 to 6,000 years old.

Meanwhile today in New Guinea, the bird's meat is still considered elegant and its feathers and bones are used for ceremonial decoration on clothing.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Flu Pandemic Still More Deadly to Humans Than COVID, Say Exp...
Which Oral Hygiene Tool is Powerful? >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Breastfeeding Status and Duration Affects Postpartum Depression Risk
Breastfeeding Status and Duration Affects Postpartum Depression Risk
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Are People Living at Higher Altitudes at Lower Risk of Stroke?
Are People Living at Higher Altitudes at Lower Risk of Stroke?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Do Pets Catch Covid-19 from Their Owners?
Do Pets Catch Covid-19 from Their Owners?
Pet dogs and cats do catch Covid-19 from their owners. Covid-19 rates are higher in pets that have ....
Pets can Save Older People from Attempting Suicide
Pets can Save Older People from Attempting Suicide
Want to prevent elderly suicide? Having a pet dog, cat, or a bird at home during bad days can save ....
Pet Dogs can Improve Social-Emotional Development in Children
Pet Dogs can Improve Social-Emotional Development in Children
Active play and walking with a family dog can improve social and emotional development in young ......
Diabetes in Pets
Diabetes in Pets
Pets like cats and dogs suffer from diabetes, which is similar to that in humans. It is treated ......

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close