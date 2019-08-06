medindia

Humans Eat 52,000 Plastic Pieces Every Year

by Iswarya on  June 8, 2019 at 12:38 PM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

If you think about your daily diet, chances are you know how much carbs, the amount of proteins, the different kinds of vegetables and the number of treats you consume. What you don't consider is that you are also eating a frighteningly large quantity of plastic.
Humans Eat 52,000 Plastic Pieces Every Year
Humans Eat 52,000 Plastic Pieces Every Year

An average American consumes 39000-52000 microplastic particles each year, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology.

Microplastics are the most ubiquitous materials found on the planet. The tiny plastic shards broken down from human-made products such as car tires, synthetic clothing, and contact lenses, are found across ecosystems which, when exposed, increases risk to humans.

Some of the world's highest glaciers and deepest ocean trenches have been polluted with plastics, study says.

Various previous investigations discovered that microplastics might invade the human food chain, including one last year that found them in most of the major bottled water brands sample.

Although the impact on human health of microplastic consumption is still not understood well, the most effective way to decrease human consumption of microplastics will likely be to lessen the production and use of plastics.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Top 7 Eco-friendly Substitutes for Plastic Bags

Plastic bags are silently killing our planet. Finding eco-friendly substitutes to plastic bags can be the best solution to keep our environment clean and green. So, just say 'No' to plastic bags and grab these 7 eco-friendly bags to get rid of ...

Plastic Blends That can be Biodegraded Locally Coming Soon

Biodegradable plastic blends have been shown to decompose under various conditions like home-composting and anerobic conditions offering new options for their disposal.

Plastic Pollution Harms the Bacteria That Help Us Breathe

Bacteria that help us breathe are susceptible to plastic pollution. Prochlorococcus is the ocean's most abundant photosynthetic bacteria, when exposed to chemicals leaching from plastic pollution interferes with the growth, photosynthesis and oxygen ...

Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Nestle: Major Contributors for Plastic Pollution in Ocean

Beverage companies like PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, and Nestle were found to be the world's major contributor to plastic pollution in global cleanups and brand audits

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Hydration

Children with Epilepsy can Retain Visual Perception After Surgery: Here's How

Tourette's Awareness Day: 'Let's Talk Tourette's'
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive