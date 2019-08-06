If you think about your daily diet, chances are you know how much carbs, the amount of proteins, the different kinds of vegetables and the number of treats you consume. What you don't consider is that you are also eating a frighteningly large quantity of plastic.

Humans Eat 52,000 Plastic Pieces Every Year

‘Reduce your plastic footprint by tackling your dependence on single-use plastics, including bags, bottles, and takeaway containers as plastic containers can shed particles into our food and water.’

An average American consumes 39000-52000 microplastic particles each year, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journalMicroplastics are the most ubiquitous materials found on the planet. The tiny plastic shards broken down from human-made products such as car tires, synthetic clothing, and contact lenses, are found across ecosystems which, when exposed, increases risk to humans.Some of the world's highest glaciers and deepest ocean trenches have been polluted with plastics, study says.Various previous investigations discovered that microplastics might invade the human food chain, including one last year that found them in most of the major bottled water brands sample.Although the impact on human health of microplastic consumption is still not understood well, the most effective way to decrease human consumption of microplastics will likely be to lessen the production and use of plastics.Source: Medindia