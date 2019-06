Humans Eat 52,000 Plastic Pieces Every Year

Font : A- A+



If you think about your daily diet, chances are you know how much carbs, the amount of proteins, the different kinds of vegetables and the number of treats you consume. What you don't consider is that you are also eating a frighteningly large quantity of plastic.

Humans Eat 52,000 Plastic Pieces Every Year



An average American consumes 39000-52000 microplastic particles each year, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology.



‘Reduce your plastic footprint by tackling your dependence on single-use plastics, including bags, bottles, and takeaway containers as plastic containers can shed particles into our food and water.’

Read More..



Some of the world's highest glaciers and deepest ocean trenches have been polluted with plastics, study says.



Various previous investigations discovered that microplastics might invade the human food chain, including one last year that found them in most of the major bottled water brands sample.



Although the impact on human health of microplastic consumption is still not understood well, the most effective way to decrease human consumption of microplastics will likely be to lessen the production and use of plastics.



Source: Medindia An average American consumes 39000-52000 microplastic particles each year, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journalMicroplastics are the most ubiquitous materials found on the planet. The tiny plastic shards broken down from human-made products such as car tires, synthetic clothing, and contact lenses, are found across ecosystems which, when exposed, increases risk to humans.Some of the world's highest glaciers and deepest ocean trenches have been polluted with plastics, study says.Various previous investigations discovered that microplastics might invade the human food chain, including one last year that found them in most of the major bottled water brands sample.Although the impact on human health of microplastic consumption is still not understood well, the most effective way to decrease human consumption of microplastics will likely be to lessen the production and use of plastics.Source: Medindia

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

by Iswarya on June 8, 2019 at 12:38 PM Environmental Health