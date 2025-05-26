Human Vision, Upgraded: Now With Night Mode

New upconversion lenses let humans see near-infrared light, opening up a previously hidden layer of reality.

What If You Could See What No One Else Can?

Near-infrared spatiotemporal color vision in humans enabled by upconversion contact lenses



Did You Know?

Seeing the Invisible

Perceive infrared light as part of the normal visible spectrum.

as part of the normal visible spectrum. Detect flashes and shapes in near-total darkness .

. Interpret messages composed of rapidly changing light patterns.

composed of rapidly changing light patterns. And even see with their eyes completely closed , with NIR light’s ability to pass through eyelids.

, with NIR light’s ability to pass through eyelids. Scientists also developed trichromatic lenses that operate in the near-infrared range, demonstrating that users could see various NIR "colors" much like daytime vision. Imagine your vision flipping from black and white back into full color—that's what this feels like.

Advertisements Seeing the World Through a New Spectrum Several volunteers described using the lenses as a mysterious experience, as invisible light suddenly appeared as bright, vivid colors. They were able to detect different shapes, recognize flashing Morse code patterns, and distinguish between various infrared colors displayed on a screen.



Interestingly, in one study, participants were shown patterns with their eyes closed, yet they could still identify whether a shape was present—something that would be impossible using ordinary vision alone.



Since the images were still somewhat blurry, the researchers developed a separate pair of eyeglasses to help sharpen the focus of these new colors, allowing users to see even more detail in the near-infrared range.





Advertisements Redefining What It Means to Truly ‘See’ It’s not just a cool trick—it could make a big difference in how we communicate with the world. Emergency workers and firefighters could navigate through smoke-filled rooms. Medical professionals might examine the inside of the body without harming any tissue. Low-visibility situations wouldn’t hinder pilots, soldiers, or search-and-rescue teams equipped with these lenses.



It’s practically user-friendly because you don’t need power or wires for these lenses; they are non-surgical and, as a result, safe and affordable for more people.



While the technology itself is wonderful, some problems remain. The clarity you get from the lenses isn’t as detailed as a screen, and they also depend on external LEDs for their NIR vision. There is no question about where the future is taking us. The technology could be improved to increase resolution and to detect ultraviolet or thermal rays.



The outcomes of this study greatly improve our understanding of human vision. With these lenses, we can now see colors in the light that humans weren’t able to see before.



The Future Is in Sight

See the Unseen and Live Beyond the Limits of Light.



