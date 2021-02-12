Human Trials are Initiated to Find an HIV Cure

Advertisement

Notably, GSK is one of the major players among drug companies that offer injection therapy for persons diagnosed with HIV instead of taking daily pills.The pharmaceutical firm is reportedly working towards making its injection therapy longer-lasting, which could allow the patients to get injected only once in six months.The company is also reportedly developing longer-active preventive drugs against HIV which can be administered at longer gaps.. Once the virus is brought out, efforts would be directed towards neutralizing it."The idea is that you have to wake up the latent virus and try to get rid of it," quoted Dr. Kimberly Smith, head of research & development at GSK's HIV health division ViiV Healthcare, as saying.The therapy, during the trials on non-human primates, was found to be successful in making the cells identify themselves.If it produces the desired results in humans during the trials, the next target would be to clear the virus after it has been induced.Source: Medindia