Human Trial Reveals New Pill That Safely Reduces High Blood Fats

A liver-targeted drug cut triglycerides by up to 38% in humans, offering a precise way to lower dangerous blood fats without disrupting protective cholesterol pathways.
A liver-targeted drug lowered blood triglycerides by up to 38.5% and post-meal remnant cholesterol by 61% in humans, offering a new way to curb dangerous blood fats without harming protective cholesterol pathways (). When we eat, the body converts surplus calories, especially from carbohydrates, sugars, fats, and alcohol, into molecules known as triglycerides. These fats, or lipids, are stored inside fat cells and serve as fuel between meals.
Trouble begins when fat accumulates excessively. Elevated triglycerides in the bloodstream, a condition called hypertriglyceridemia, sharply raise the risk of heart disease, stroke, and pancreatitis. This is why healthy diet and exercise are widely recommended, while severe cases often need medication.
TOP INSIGHT
Did You Know?
A once-daily pill reduced blood triglycerides by nearly 40% and slashed after-meal remnant cholesterol by over 60% in just two weeks. #triglycerides #liverhealth #medindia
Balancing Fat Production and ClearanceKeeping blood lipids stable depends on equilibrium. The liver and intestine release fat-carrying particles into circulation, while enzymes break them down and remove them. When production exceeds clearance, triglycerides pile up, paving the way for disorders such as dyslipidemia, acute pancreatitis, and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease.
A central controller in this network is a protein called Liver X Receptor. This receptor regulates several genes responsible for creating and processing fats.
Why Liver X Receptor is Tricky to TargetWhen Liver X Receptor is active, triglyceride and cholesterol levels tend to climb. Lowering its activity with drugs looks promising. However, the same receptor also supports protective cholesterol pathways in other tissues. Blocking it everywhere could be harmful, a challenge that has stalled progress for years.
A solution required precision, reducing the receptor’s activity only where it causes harm, while sparing the rest of the body.
Compound That Acts Only in Liver and GutScientists led by Johan Auwerx at EPFL and Mani Subramanian at OrsoBio developed an oral compound that selectively suppresses Liver X Receptor activity in the liver and intestine. This approach lowers triglycerides without disturbing the body’s beneficial cholesterol systems.
The compound, TLC-2716, functions as an “inverse agonist.” Instead of merely preventing activation like an antagonist, it pushes the receptor to signal in the opposite direction of its usual effect.
The work, published in Nature Medicine, marks the first time such a strategy has been tested in humans.
Genetic Evidence Points to Liver X Receptor AlphaThe team analyzed large human genetic datasets to identify which receptor variant links most strongly to high triglyceride markers. The evidence highlighted variants within LXRα, a form abundantly expressed in the liver.
Using Mendelian randomization, a method that clarifies cause-and-effect relationships between genes and outcomes, they confirmed that higher LXRα expression drives triglycerides upward and contributes to metabolic disorders.
These insights guided the choice of TLC-2716 as an effective agent against LXRα.
Laboratory Proof in Models and OrganoidsTesting moved from data analysis to the laboratory. In rodent models of metabolic disease, TLC-2716 and a related compound reduced triglycerides and cholesterol in the blood and limited fat buildup in the liver.
Human liver organoids, miniature lab-grown replicas of diseased liver tissue, showed similar benefits, with less lipid accumulation and lower levels of inflammation and fibrosis.
Toxicology studies in mice and non-human primates, paired with pharmacokinetic analyses, revealed that TLC-2716 remains largely confined to the liver and gut. This restricted distribution minimizes exposure in tissues where inhibiting Liver X Receptor could be risky.
By solving the long-standing safety concern, the compound clears a major hurdle in developing therapies for triglyceride-driven metabolic disease.
First Human Trial Shows Clear ImpactThese results paved the way for a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 1 trial in healthy adults. Participants received TLC-2716 once daily for 14 days. The primary goals were safety and tolerability, both of which the drug achieved.
Despite the short duration, the effects were striking. Higher doses led to meaningful drops in triglycerides and remnant cholesterol. At the top dose of 12 milligrams, triglycerides fell by up to 38.5%, while post-meal remnant cholesterol declined by as much as 61%. These changes occurred even though participants began with near-normal lipid levels and took no other lipid-lowering medications.
Faster Clearance Without Harming Good CholesterolThe treatment accelerated triglyceride removal by reducing activity of two proteins that normally slow clearance, ApoC3 and ANGPTL3. At the same time, there were no detectable reductions in blood-cell expression of ABCA1 and ABCG1, markers associated with reverse cholesterol transport.
These findings indicate that selectively lowering Liver X Receptor activity in the liver and gut through TLC-2716 could provide a new, complementary strategy for managing high triglycerides and related metabolic disorders. Phase 1 data support advancing to Phase 2 trials, including in people with hypertriglyceridemia and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease. Larger studies are still needed, but the concept now has its first proof in humans.
Reference:
- An oral, liver-restricted LXR 1 inverse agonist for dyslipidemia: preclinical development and phase 1 trial ( https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-025-04169-6 )
Source-Eurekalert