Human Trial Reveals New Pill That Safely Reduces High Blood Fats

A liver-targeted drug cut triglycerides by up to 38% in humans, offering a precise way to lower dangerous blood fats without disrupting protective cholesterol pathways.

TOP INSIGHT Did You Know?

A once-daily pill reduced blood triglycerides by nearly 40% and slashed after-meal remnant cholesterol by over 60% in just two weeks. #triglycerides #liverhealth #medindia

Balancing Fat Production and Clearance

Why Liver X Receptor is Tricky to Target

Compound That Acts Only in Liver and Gut

Genetic Evidence Points to Liver X Receptor Alpha

Laboratory Proof in Models and Organoids

First Human Trial Shows Clear Impact

Faster Clearance Without Harming Good Cholesterol

An oral, liver-restricted LXR 1 inverse agonist for dyslipidemia: preclinical development and phase 1 trial ( https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-025-04169-6 )

A liver-targeted drugin humans, offering a new way to curb dangerous blood fats without harming protective cholesterol pathways ( ).When we eat, the body converts surplus calories, especially from carbohydrates, sugars, fats, and alcohol, into molecules known as triglycerides. These fats, or lipids, are stored inside fat cells and serve as fuel between meals.Trouble begins when fat accumulates excessively. Elevated triglycerides in the bloodstream, a condition called hypertriglyceridemia,. This is why healthy diet and exercise are widely recommended, while severe cases often need medication.Keeping blood lipids stable depends on equilibrium. The liver and intestine release fat-carrying particles into circulation, while enzymes break them down and remove them. When production exceeds clearance, triglycerides pile up, paving the way for disorders such asA central controller in this network is a. This receptor regulates several genes responsible for creating and processing fats.When Liver X Receptor is active, triglyceride and cholesterol levels tend to climb. Lowering its activity with drugs looks promising. However, the same receptor also supports protective cholesterol pathways in other tissues. Blocking it everywhere could be harmful, a challenge that has stalled progress for years.A solution required precision, reducing the receptor’s activity only where it causes harm, while sparing the rest of the body.Scientists led by Johan Auwerx at EPFL and Mani Subramanian at OrsoBio developed an oral compound that. This approach lowers triglycerides without disturbing the body’s beneficial cholesterol systems.The compound,Instead of merely preventing activation like an antagonist, it pushes the receptor to signal in the opposite direction of its usual effect.The work, published in, marks the first time such a strategy has been tested in humans.The team analyzed large human genetic datasets to identify which receptor variant links most strongly to high triglyceride markers. The evidence highlighted variants within, a form abundantly expressed in the liver.Using Mendelian randomization, a method that clarifies cause-and-effect relationships between genes and outcomes, they confirmed that higherexpression drives triglycerides upward and contributes to metabolic disorders.These insights guided the choice ofas an effective agent againstTesting moved from data analysis to the laboratory. In rodent models of metabolic disease,and a related compoundHuman liver organoids, miniature lab-grown replicas of diseased liver tissue, showed similar benefits, withToxicology studies in mice and non-human primates, paired with pharmacokinetic analyses, revealed thatremains largely confined to the liver and gut. This restricted distribution minimizes exposure in tissues where inhibiting Liver X Receptor could be risky.By solving the long-standing safety concern, the compound clears a major hurdle in developing therapies for triglyceride-driven metabolic disease.These results paved the way for a. Participants receivedonce daily for 14 days. The primary goals were safety and tolerability, both of which the drug achieved.Despite the short duration, the effects were striking. Higher doses led to meaningful drops in triglycerides and remnant cholesterol. At the top dose of 12 milligrams, triglycerides fell by up to, while post-meal remnant cholesterol declined by as much as. These changes occurred even though participants began with near-normal lipid levels and took no other lipid-lowering medications.The treatment accelerated triglyceride removal by. At the same time, there were no detectable reductions in blood-cell expression ofand, markers associated with reverse cholesterol transport.These findings indicate that selectively lowering Liver X Receptor activity in the liver and gut throughcould provide a new, complementary strategy for managing high triglycerides and related metabolic disorders. Phase 1 data support advancing to Phase 2 trials, including in people with hypertriglyceridemia and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease. Larger studies are still needed, but the concept now has its first proof in humans.Source-Eurekalert