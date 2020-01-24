medindia

Human Stem Cells Provide Pain Relief in a Single Treatment

by Ramya Rachamanti on  January 24, 2020 at 12:33 PM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Human stem cells can provide long lasting pain relief without producing any side effects, in a single treatment, according to a study done on mice.
Human Stem Cells Provide Pain Relief in a Single Treatment
Human Stem Cells Provide Pain Relief in a Single Treatment

The next step is to perform extensive safety tests in rodents and pigs, and then move to human patients suffering chronic pain within the next five years.

Show Full Article


If the tests are successful in humans, it could be a major breakthrough in the development of new non-opioid, non-addictive pain management strategies for patients, the researchers said.

"We are already moving towards testing in humans," said Associate Professor Greg Neely, a leader in pain research at the Charles Perkins Centre and the School of Life and Environmental Sciences.

"Nerve injury can lead to devastating neuropathic pain and for the majority of patients there are no effective therapies. This breakthrough means for some of these patients, we could make pain-killing transplants from their own cells, and the cells can then reverse the underlying cause of pain."

Published in the peer-reviewed journal Pain, the team used human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) derived from bone marrow to make pain-killing cells in the lab, then put them into the spinal cord of mice with serious neuropathic pain. The development of iPSC won a Nobel Prize in 2012.

"Remarkably, the stem-cell neurons promoted lasting pain relief without side effects," co-senior author Dr Leslie Caron said. "It means transplant therapy could be an effective and long-lasting treatment for neuropathic pain. It is very exciting."

John Manion, a PhD student and lead author of the paper said: "Because we can pick where we put our pain-killing neurons, we can target only the parts of the body that are in pain. This means our approach can have fewer side effects."

The stem cells used were derived from adult blood samples.

The total cost of chronic pain in Australia in 2018 was estimated to be $139.3 billion.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Stem Cells - Fundamentals

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Stem Cells

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.

Exercising Tips For Nerve Pain Relief

Conventional treatment for nerve pain produces mixed results, but exercises are known to be very effective. Find out how to relieve nerve pain with exercise.

Stem Cells - Cord Blood

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Cord Blood

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

This new field is an amalgamation of biology, medicine and engineering, and is believed to have mind -boggling implications if fully potentialized.

More News on:

Stem Cells - Cord BloodStem Cells - FundamentalsParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentGenetics and Stem CellsAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Bone Marrow TransplantationTissue Engineering and Regenerative MedicineStem CellsThoracic Outlet SyndromeExercising Tips For Nerve Pain Relief
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Space Travel and Medicine - An Introductory Editorial

Healthy Lifestyle Increases Life Expectancy

Iron Supplements for Women
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive