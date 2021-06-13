by Colleen Fleiss on  June 13, 2021 at 3:08 PM Bird Flu News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Human Infection of H10N3 Avian Influenza Reported in China
In China's Jiangsu province, a human infection with the H10N3 strain of avian influenza has been detected, said the National Health Commission (NHC).

+ The patient, a 41-year-old man in Zhenjiang city, developed fever and other symptoms on April 23 and was hospitalised on April 28, Xinhua news agency quoted the NHC as saying.

He is now in stable condition and has broadly met the standards for discharge, the Commission noted.


All close contacts of the patient in Jiangsu have been placed under medical observation and emergency monitoring has been initiated, said the NHC, adding that nothing abnormal has been detected.

The Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention carried out whole-genome sequencing of the specimen on May 28 and the result was positive for the H10N3 virus.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Bird Flu
Bird flu (avian influenza/avian flu) is a disease caused by an influenza virus (H5N1) that primarily affects birds but can infect humans also.
READ MORE
H5N8 Bird Flu to Affect Humans for the First Time
H5N8 - an avian influenza, for the first time, is found to cause a human infection that is detected in the workers exposed to bird flocks.
READ MORE
Bird Flu in Sweden: Culling of 1.3 Million Chickens
In Sweden's Kalmar county after a bird flu outbreak was reported at a poultry farm, authorities have planned to cull some 1.3 million chickens, revealed sources.
READ MORE
Bird Flu Cases Reported in 13 Indian States So Far
Bird flu outbreak has been confirmed in 13 states so far of which Avian Influenza has been reported in poultry birds from nine states, confirmed sources.
READ MORE
Hib Vaccine
The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused by the Haemophilus influenzae type b bacterium.
READ MORE
Preventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop Germs
How is the flu spread and how effective is flu treatment? Learn more about the influenza virus and get the best tips and info on flu prevention.
READ MORE
Reye’s Syndrome
Reye's syndrome is a medical emergency chiefly affecting children and teenagers and is marked by the rapid development of life-threatening neurological symptoms.
READ MORE
Swine Flu
Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has originated from the pigs. Winter always brings along the chills and the flu, make sure you're safe this season.
READ MORE
Ways to Boost Your Immune System during Cold and Flu Season
Your immune system has to be strong to fight the bacteria and viruses that enter the body and cause illness particularly during the cold and flu season. Learn how to boost your immunity by following these simple tips and home remedies.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

Bird FluHib VaccineFluSwine FluReye’s SyndromePreventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop GermsWays to Boost Your Immune System during Cold and Flu Season