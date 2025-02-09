Human Breast Milk May Speed Up Corneal Healing

Human breast milk boosts immunity, aids digestion, and promotes optimal growth and development for infants.

From Breast Milk to Healing Eyes



Breast milk boosts re-epithelialization, a key step in healing.

A new study by University of Colorado ophthalmology researchers suggests that human breast milk could enhance the healing of corneal wounds, the clear outer layer of the eye essential for vision. ( )Published inthe study found that breast milk accelerated re-epithelialization—a key part of wound healing—in animal models. Treated corneas showed higher levels of Ki67, a protein linked to cell division, indicating faster recovery.Quick healing is critical to prevent infections that could further damage the eye. "The sooner the wound heals, the better. Human breast milk seems to stimulate that process," said lead researcher Mark Petrash. While the exact mechanism remains unclear, breast milk may share properties with serum tears, a treatment derived from a patient’s blood used for severe dry eye and inflammatory conditions.Petrash called the findings "the tip of the iceberg," emphasizing the need for further research to identify the specific components in breast milk responsible for its therapeutic effects. "Breast milk is very complex, with sugars, proteins, and growth factors. Understanding what makes it so promising could open new treatment avenues," he added.Source-Medindia