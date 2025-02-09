About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Human Breast Milk May Speed Up Corneal Healing

by Colleen Fleiss on Feb 9 2025 11:39 PM

Human breast milk boosts immunity, aids digestion, and promotes optimal growth and development for infants.

Human Breast Milk May Speed Up Corneal Healing
A new study by University of Colorado ophthalmology researchers suggests that human breast milk could enhance the healing of corneal wounds, the clear outer layer of the eye essential for vision. ()

From Breast Milk to Healing Eyes

Published in Current Eye Research, the study found that breast milk accelerated re-epithelialization—a key part of wound healing—in animal models. Treated corneas showed higher levels of Ki67, a protein linked to cell division, indicating faster recovery.

Dry Eye Symptom Evaluation
Dry Eye Symptom Evaluation
Dry eye may be due to a decrease in tear production, alteration of the tear consistency, or faster evaporation of the tears.
Quick healing is critical to prevent infections that could further damage the eye. "The sooner the wound heals, the better. Human breast milk seems to stimulate that process," said lead researcher Mark Petrash. While the exact mechanism remains unclear, breast milk may share properties with serum tears, a treatment derived from a patient’s blood used for severe dry eye and inflammatory conditions.

Petrash called the findings "the tip of the iceberg," emphasizing the need for further research to identify the specific components in breast milk responsible for its therapeutic effects. "Breast milk is very complex, with sugars, proteins, and growth factors. Understanding what makes it so promising could open new treatment avenues," he added.

Reference:
  1. Breast Milk Enhances Cellular Proliferation in Cornea Wound Healing - (https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/02713683.2024.2374836)
Source-Medindia
Breast Milk of Mothers Who Received COVID-19 Vaccine Contains Antibodies That Fight Illness
Breast Milk of Mothers Who Received COVID-19 Vaccine Contains Antibodies That Fight Illness
The breast milk of mothers who have received COVID-19 vaccine contains a significant supply of antibodies that may help protect nursing infants from the illness.
Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes
Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes
Lazy Eye - Why? Lazy eye or amblyopia is an eye problem occurring in early childhood where one eye is not used as much as the other. This is because the sight in that eye is poorer compared to the other eye. If untreated, the vision ...
Anatomy of the Eye - Animation
Anatomy of the Eye - Animation
Interactive section of Medindia gives details regarding anatomy of the Eye

Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional