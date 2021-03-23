by Angela Mohan on  March 23, 2021 at 3:01 PM Coronavirus News
HSA Begins Reviewing Data of Sinovac Vaccine
Sinovac vaccine developed by China's Biotech was approved for use in China, and is already in use in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

In Singapore, this vaccine is being evaluated but has not yet been authorized for use, said HSA.

"HSA has requested from the company additional data required to assess if it can meet the required standards for quality, safety and efficacy for interim authorization under the Pandemic Special Access Route, and is still waiting for the company to submit the data," said the authority.


HSA has also been in talks with AstraZeneca, on their submission plans for COVID-19 vaccines. "All vaccines are rigorously evaluated by HSA on their quality, safety and efficacy before they are approved for use in Singapore," said the authority.

Till now, more than 70 million shots of Sinovac's vaccine has been given worldwide, including in China.

Sinovac said that its COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac is safe and effective in children ages 3-17.

The results were from early and mid-stage clinical trials with over 550 subjects, said Geng Zeng, the medical director at Sinovac, at a press conference.

There were only two instances of high fevers in response to the vaccine during trials, one in a 3-year old participant and the other in a six-year old. The rest of the participants had experienced mild symptoms, said Geng.

State-owned Sinopharm, who has two COVID-19 vaccines, is also investigating the effectiveness of its vaccines in children.



Source: Medindia

