HSA Begins Reviewing Data of Sinovac Vaccine

HSA has also been in talks with AstraZeneca, on their submission plans for COVID-19 vaccines. "All vaccines are rigorously evaluated by HSA on their quality, safety and efficacy before they are approved for use in Singapore," said the authority.Till now, more than 70 million shots of Sinovac's vaccine has been given worldwide, including in China.Sinovac said that its COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac is safe and effective in children ages 3-17.The results were from early and mid-stage clinical trials with over 550 subjects, said Geng Zeng, the medical director at Sinovac, at a press conference.There were only two instances of high fevers in response to the vaccine during trials, one in a 3-year old participant and the other in a six-year old. The rest of the participants had experienced mild symptoms, said Geng.State-owned Sinopharm, who has two COVID-19 vaccines, is also investigating the effectiveness of its vaccines in children.Source: Medindia