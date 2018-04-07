medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

HPV Vaccine Can Help Treat Patients With Skin Cancer

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 4, 2018 at 2:15 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine can be used to treat patients with skin cancer, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in JAMA Dermatology.
HPV Vaccine Can Help Treat Patients With Skin Cancer
HPV Vaccine Can Help Treat Patients With Skin Cancer

Squamous cell carcinoma is the second-most-common form of skin cancer. Evidence suggests the human papilloma virus plays a role in the development of some types of this skin cancer.

Two years ago, a 97-year-old woman whose right leg was covered with squamous cell tumors went to see dermatologist Anna Nichols, M.D., Ph.D., at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. Surgery is the standard of care for most patients with skin cancer.

"She was not a candidate for surgery because of the sheer number and size of her tumors. She wasn't a candidate for radiotherapy, again for the same reasons," said Dr. Nichols, an assistant professor at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

In 2017, a case report by Dr. Nichols showed the HPV vaccine Gardasil reduced the number of new basal and squamous cell skin cancers in two patients. Tim Ioannides, M.D., a voluntary faculty member at UM, suggested using the vaccine as an off-label treatment by directly injecting it into the tumors.

Since her patient had no other options, Dr. Nichols offered her the treatment. It is considered an "off-label" use because Gardasil is only approved for the prevention of cervical, anal, vulvar and vaginal cancers caused by the human papilloma virus.

"I think we had a really reasonable expectation and good data that this was actually going to, at the very least, do no harm to this patient, and possibly provide some benefit," said Dr. Ioannides. "To have this type of result in such an advanced patient I think was beyond all our expectations."

The patient was first given two doses of the 9-valent HPV vaccine in her arm, six weeks apart. A few weeks later Dr. Nichols directly injected several but not all of the patient's tumors. The direct intratumoral injections were given four times over 11 months.

"All of her tumors completely resolved 11 months after the first direct tumor injection, and she has had no recurrence," Dr. Nichols said. "It has been about 24 months now since we started with the treatment."

"They decided to try it, and it worked. It killed them all off," said the patient, who is now looking forward to celebrating her 100th birthday this fall.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Related Links

Skin Cancer

Skin Cancer

Skin cancer is an abnormal growth of skin cells. It can develop due to a continuous exposure to sun over the years.

HPV Vaccine Dose Reduced to Two Shots for Cervical Cancer : CDC Recommends

HPV Vaccine Dose Reduced to Two Shots for Cervical Cancer : CDC Recommends

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends two dose -HPV vaccine schedule for preventing cervical cancer and infections in preteens.

Impact of HPV Vaccination in Reducing Cervical Cancer: Too Early to Comment?

Impact of HPV Vaccination in Reducing Cervical Cancer: Too Early to Comment?

Decrease in high-grade cervical lesions in young females may be due to human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines and changes in cancer screening recommendations.

Cervical Screening Will Only be Needed Three Times With HPV Vaccine

Cervical Screening Will Only be Needed Three Times With HPV Vaccine

Now with the HPV vaccine, screening will only be needed three times in women. The new programme called HPV primary testing is set to be introduced in England by December 2019.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Cervical Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Cancer cervix refers to cancerous growth in the cervix and usually occurs in the transition called squamo-columnar junction.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Ultra-Violet Radiation

Ultra-Violet Radiation

Discovery of Ultraviolet and Infrared Radiation – Herschel used prism and thermometer to measure temperature of seven colors of the rainbow and Ritter also discovered electro-magnetic emissions.

More News on:

Boils / Skin Abscess Skin Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Ultra-Violet Radiation Cervical Cancer Cancer Facts Pityriasis rosea Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Pemphigus 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Pentalogy of Cantrell (Birth Disorder)

Pentalogy of Cantrell (Birth Disorder)

Pentalogy of Cantrell or thoracoabdominal syndrome is an extremely rare birth disorder involving ...

 Cannabidiol - Drug Information

Cannabidiol - Drug Information

Cannabidiol, a prescription drug recently approved by FDA used to treat seizures in patients two ...

 Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for children is the perfect tool for a healthy body and mind with body postures, breathing ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...