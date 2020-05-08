HPV Vaccination Tied to Lower Risk of Precancerous Condition

Risk of high-grade cervical intraepithelial neoplasia, a precancerous condition is low among women who had the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination, finds a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica.



The study followed two groups of women: those born in 1993 who were offered free HPV-vaccination at the age of 15 years, and those born in 1983 who had not been offered free HPV-vaccination. Individuals were followed from age 15 to 25 years.

‘Nearly 30% for high-grade cervical intraepithelial neoplasia risk is reduced in the birth group who got free HPV-vaccination. ’





The investigators found a reduced risk of about 30% for high-grade cervical intraepithelial neoplasia in the 1993 birth group offered free HPV-vaccination as girls compared with the 1983 birth group not offered free vaccination.

Source: Eurekalert

Vaccination coverage was 91% in the 1993 birth group and less than 0.1% in the 1983 group. A precancerous condition called high-grade cervical intraepithelial neoplasia was detected in 4% of the 15,748 screened women born in 1983 and in 3% of the 19,951 screened women born in 1993.