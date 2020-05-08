by Iswarya on  August 5, 2020 at 1:30 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

HPV Vaccination Tied to Lower Risk of Precancerous Condition
Risk of high-grade cervical intraepithelial neoplasia, a precancerous condition is low among women who had the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination, finds a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica.

The study followed two groups of women: those born in 1993 who were offered free HPV-vaccination at the age of 15 years, and those born in 1983 who had not been offered free HPV-vaccination. Individuals were followed from age 15 to 25 years.

Vaccination coverage was 91% in the 1993 birth group and less than 0.1% in the 1983 group. A precancerous condition called high-grade cervical intraepithelial neoplasia was detected in 4% of the 15,748 screened women born in 1983 and in 3% of the 19,951 screened women born in 1993.


The investigators found a reduced risk of about 30% for high-grade cervical intraepithelial neoplasia in the 1993 birth group offered free HPV-vaccination as girls compared with the 1983 birth group not offered free vaccination.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Cervical Cancer
Cancer cervix refers to cancerous growth in the cervix and usually occurs in the transition called squamo-columnar junction.
READ MORE
Pap smear and Cervical Cancer Screening
Pap smear is the most common test used in screening cervical cancer caused by an infection with human papilloma virus. Pap smear should be repeated every 1 to 3 years till the age of 65 years.
READ MORE
Cervical Cancer Screening Guidelines 2020
American Cancer Society updated the cervical cancer screening guidelines. The new guidelines are simple, and they reflect the developments in cervical cancer prevention.
READ MORE
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Get Screened, Be Vaccinated
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month is celebrated in January every year. It aims to raise awareness about the dangers of cervical cancer and highlights the importance of preventive strategies.
READ MORE
Anal Warts
Anal warts or genital warts are soft bumps caused by Human Papilloma Virus and are a sexually transmitted disease. Wart removal is done by surgical procedure or application of drugs.
READ MORE
Human Papillomavirus Infection
Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, depending on the human papillomavirus that causes it, can result in common warts or can cause cervical cancer.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!
Traveling with children is always challenging as it involves careful planning. Here are some precautions that need to be taken when traveling abroad with kids.
READ MORE
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Cancer or Cancer of the Uterus (or Endometrial Cancer) refer to cancers affecting the uterus or the womb in women. Learn about the different types of uterine cancer, symptoms, staging, diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, survival rates and news on uterine cancer.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

Cervical CancerUterine CancerAnal WartsTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedTraveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!Human Papillomavirus InfectionNeck Cracking