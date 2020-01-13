medindia

HPV Status can Affect the Risk of Early Death in Oropharynx Cancer Patients

by Iswarya on  January 13, 2020 at 12:04 PM Cancer News
Patients with oropharynx cancer have a higher risk of death when not caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) than those whose tumors are HPV-positive, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal CANCER.
Recent evidence has shown that approximately 75 percent of these cancers are due to infection with HPV, a sexually transmitted virus that can mostly be prevented through vaccination.

A team led by Danielle N. Margalit, MD, MPH, of the Dana-Farber/Brigham & Women's Cancer Center and Harvard Medical School in Boston, designed a study to better understand the causes and risks of early death among patients with oropharynx cancer and to determine how these risks differ in patients with and without HPV-related tumors.

The researchers' analysis included information on 4,930 U.S. patients who were diagnosed with nonmetastatic oropharynx cancer from 2013 to 2014, including 3,560 whose cancers were HPV-positive and 1,370 whose cancers were HPV-negative. Patients were followed for a median of 11 months.

Compared with patients whose cancers were HPV-negative, those whose cancers were HPV-positive had a lower risk of dying from any cause within two years (10.4 percent versus 33.3 percent) and a lower risk of dying from head and neck cancer (4.8 percent versus 16.2 percent). Patients who had HPV-positive oropharynx cancer also had a lower risk of dying from cancers other than head and neck cancer.

"The study is really eye-opening when it comes to the high risk of death among patients with HPV-negative oropharynx cancer," said Dr. Margalit.

"The information can be put to use by clinicians who see patients after treatment. They need to be vigilant not just about head and neck cancer recurrence, but also about screening for other cancers and non-cancer comorbidities that can influence patients' risk of early death, and they should counsel patients on addressing modifiable risk factors."

Source: Eurekalert

