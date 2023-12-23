How Women's Tears Influence Men?

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Women's tears contain chemicals that, when sniffed, significantly decrease aggression-related brain activity in men, leading to a noticeable reduction in aggressive behavior, as per research led by Shani Agron at the Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel, published in the open-access journal in).Male aggression in rodents is known to be blocked when they smell female tears. This is an example of social chemosignaling, a process common in animals but less common—or less understood—in humans.To determinewhile they played a two-person game.The game was designed to elicit aggressive behavior against the other player, whom the men were led to believe was cheating. When given the opportunity, the men could get revenge on the other player by causing them to lose money.The men did not know what they were sniffing and could not distinguish between the tears and the saline, which were both odorless.Revenge-seeking aggressive behavior during the game dropped more than 40% after the men sniffed women’s emotional tears.When repeated in an MRI scanner, functional imaging showed two aggression-related brain regions—the prefrontal cortex and anterior insula—that became more active when the men were provoked during the game, but did not become as active in the same situations when the men were sniffing the tears.Individually, theFinding this link between tears, brain activity, and aggressive behavior implies thatThe authors add, “We found that just like in mice, human tears contain a chemical signal that blocks conspecific male aggression. This goes against the notion that emotional tears are uniquely human.”Source-Eurekalert