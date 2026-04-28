How Urban Air Pollution Threatens Infant Immune Development

Pollutants disrupt early-life immunity, impacting vaccine response and raising infection and asthma risks in babies.
Beyond the lungs, air pollution shapes infant immune resilience and infection vulnerability, impacting vaccine response and asthma risks in the first year. Recent findings from the Immune Development in Early Life (IDEaL) Rome Cohort reveal a significant link between ambient air pollution and the respiratory tract infection burden in babies.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Immune Development in Early Life (IDEaL) longitudinal cohort study protocol: Identifying biomarkers of vaccine responsiveness, respiratory infection, and asthma
Go to source) The research abstract was presented at the Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) 2026 Meeting in Boston.
The study highlights how urban pollutants like PM10 and nitrogen oxides (NOx, NO2) interfere with the natural development of the immune system during vital neonatal growth phases.. Exposure to these airborne particles is associated with a higher frequency of wheezing, bronchitis, and asthma risks in the first year of life.
The research emphasizes the urgent need for environmental protections to safeguard infant health and ensure robust vaccine responsiveness and long-term immune resilience.
Urban Pollutants Linked to Higher Infection and Wheezing Risks in InfantsEnvironmental exposures during infancy may influence immune development and respiratory health. While the harms of tobacco smoke are well established, the broader effects of ambient air pollution on susceptibility to respiratory infections remain poorly defined.
The IDEaL Rome cohort (Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino Gesù (OPBG); Rome, Italy), part of a National Institutes of Health (NIH)/National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)-supported longitudinal study led by the Precision Vaccines Program at Boston Children’s Hospital, investigates early-life risk factors and immunologic pathways contributing to infection vulnerability, asthma development and vaccine responsiveness.
Airborne pollutants are increasingly recognized as potential disruptors of immune maturation during critical developmental windows, yet high-quality population data in infants remains limited.
“Our findings from the IDEaL Rome cohort suggest that the air infants breathe in their first year of life does more than just affect their lungs,” said Donato Amodio, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor at OPBG and lead author of the study. “It may fundamentally shape their immune resilience.”
“We found a clear, significant link between common urban pollutants and a higher burden of respiratory infections and wheezing. This research underscores the urgent need for environmental protections to safeguard our children during their most critical developmental windows.”
How Cumulative Pollution Exposure Fuels Bronchitis and BronchiolitisInfants enrolled in the IDEaL Rome cohort underwent clinical assessments at 2, 5, 9 and 12 months, with additional structured follow-ups via phone interviews. Physician-diagnosed respiratory infections and wheezing episodes were recorded in a dedicated eCRF.
Residential postal codes were linked to the closest government air quality monitoring station to estimate exposure to particulate matter (PM₁₀), nitrogen oxides (NOₓ), and nitrogen dioxide (NO₂). Cumulative pollutant exposure was computed up to each visit. Pairwise Spearman correlations were evaluated between exposure metrics and infection outcomes.
Higher cumulative exposure to air pollutants was associated with an increased number of respiratory infections in the first year of life. Significant positive correlations were observed for:
- PM₁₀ (r=0.47, p< 0.001)
- NOₓ (r=0.39, p< 0.001)
- NO₂ (r=0.39, p< 0.001) with total recurrent respiratory infections (RRI)
Refining Environmental Monitoring to Uncover Infant Immune Defense MechanismsThe findings support an association and potential role for ambient air pollution in increasing respiratory infection burden in early childhood.
Integration of high-resolution environmental monitoring data will refine exposure estimates and help clarify mechanisms linking pollutants to impaired infant immune defenses.
This work raises the possibility that early environmental health protections may reduce infection vulnerability in infancy.
Reference:
- Immune Development in Early Life (IDEaL) longitudinal cohort study protocol: Identifying biomarkers of vaccine responsiveness, respiratory infection, and asthma - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40727648/)
Source-Eurekalert