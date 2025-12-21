How Ultra-Processed Diets Are Rapidly Changing Gut Bacteria

How your food rewriting your bacterial DNA paving the way for fast-track gut microbiome evolution.

Microbes utilize a specific swapping trick, known as ‘horizontal gene transfer’ to digest our diets. The findings were based on a study led by the University of California and published in.(Scientists demonstrated that even radically differentstrains now share a ‘hidden thread’ due to swapping of DNA fragments.This fast-paced shift at a genetic level of gut biome shows that“The discovery that the ability to digest novel starches is a target of natural selection in gut bacteria is interesting, but we found an even more robust, stronger signal that there are different targets of selection across many genes and many species in industrialized and non-industrialized populations,” said UCLA doctoral student and paper first author Richard Wolff..”Wolff and corresponding author, UCLA professor of ecology and evolutionary biology Nandita Garud, developed a novel statistic that identifies locations in the DNA of 30 gut bacteria species where genes have risen to high frequency, or “swept,” in that species.The statistic looks for tiny regions of homogeneity against a backdrop of immense diversity separating different strains of the same species.,” said Garud.Different genes appeared to be selected for in industrialized and non-industrialized populations, and one gene in particular was sweeping only in industrialized populations. That gene is associated with the ability to digest maltodextrin, which is made from cornstarch and has been used in processed foods since the 1960s.“We saw the adaptive signal very strongly, but we can’t say for sure yet if it’s specializing in maltodextrin or a broader class of starch derivatives. There might be intermediate steps as the bacteria adapt to different starch sources,” said Wolff..”Bacteria can take up DNA from their environment in many different ways: They can eat it; they can be infected by a virus that carries DNA between them; and it can be transmitted when bacteria clump together and form a bridge that allows them to move between each other.. So the pervasiveness of the newly discovered adaptation raises the question: How do DNA fragments become shared between individual humans?“Each person might have a couple of different strains of,” said Garud. “If fragments of DNA are transmitted horizontally across different strains in different hosts, and these strains seemingly are faithful to their respective hosts, where do they recombine? How do they move between individual people to become fixed in a whole population?”While the answer will emerge with future research, the discovery thatthan we think.Source-Eurekalert