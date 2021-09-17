About
About Us Editorial Team Exclusive Interviews In the News Partners & Affiliates Advertise With Us Sitemap
My Health
Careers
Internship
MedBlogs
Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Advertisement

How to Utilize Stress in a Good Way?

by Dr Jayashree on September 17, 2021 at 12:07 AM

How to Utilize Stress in a Good Way?
Re-evaluating how one perceives stress can make a big difference to a person's mental health, general wellbeing, and success, according to University of Rochester psychologists. This finding is published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology.

"We use a type of 'saying is believing' approach whereby participants learn about the adaptive benefits of stress and they are prompted to write about how it can help them achieve," says lead author Jeremy Jamieson, a Rochester associate professor of psychology and the principal investigator at the University's Social Stress Lab.
Advertisement


Conventional thinking suggests that stress is bad and should always be avoided. This may sometimes be misguided because stress is a normal and even defining feature of modern life.

Throughout the lifespan, people must acquire a wide and varied array of complicated social and intellectual skills, and then apply those skills to thrive. This process is inherently stressful, but it's also essential to being a productive member of society.
Advertisement

During stressful situations, people may experience increase in sympathetic arousal, which can be sweaty palms or a faster heartbeat.

Instead of thinking of everything as "bad" stress, stress responses, including the stress arousal, can be beneficial when it comes to psychological, biological, performance, and behavioral outcomes.

Stress reappraisal is not aimed at eliminating or dampening stress. It does not encourage relaxation, but instead focuses on changing the type of stress response.

Researchers trained adolescents and young adults at a community college to treat their stress response as a tool rather than an obstacle.

The team found that resetting good stress mindset helped them score higher on tests, procrastinate less, stay enrolled in classes, and respond to academic challenges in a healthier way. It also reduced the students' anxiety.

To reframe their understanding of stress, the students completed a standardized reading and writing exercise that taught them that their stress responses had a function in performance contexts that applied directly to them, such as test taking.

Normalizing experiences of stress and pushing past obstacles can help people to understand that they can do hard things. Reducing stress by removing obstacles, such as eliminating exams, making coursework easier, etc. can even hinder their progress.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< New Clinical Diagnostic Test for COVID-19
Congenital Zika Syndrome can be Tracked by Neurological Asse... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Lower Respiratory Tract Infections Linked to Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Children
Lower Respiratory Tract Infections Linked to Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Children
Type 2 Diabetes can be Controlled by Unripen Green Jackfruit Flour
Type 2 Diabetes can be Controlled by Unripen Green Jackfruit Flour
Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety
Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Palpitations And Arrhythmias Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide Andropause / Male Menopause Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Is Your Man Moody? Tired All The Time Women More Prone to Road Rage Quiz on Weight Loss 

Recommended Reading
How Does The Body React To Stress
How Does The Body React To Stress
Physical symptoms of stress on the body are varied, ranging from hormonal changes to changes in the ...
Hobbies that Help You Deal with Stress
Hobbies that Help You Deal with Stress
Stress is a part of everyone's routine life, but too much stress can take a toll on your body and .....
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD .....
Simple Ways to Deal with Work Related Stress
Simple Ways to Deal with Work Related Stress
Work-related stress has many causes and symptoms. But there are ways workplace stress can be ......
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones...
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoi...
Is Your Man Moody?
Is Your Man Moody?
Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have ...
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat....
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in th...
Tired All The Time
Tired All The Time
Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of o...
Women More Prone to Road Rage
Women More Prone to Road Rage
If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of r...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close