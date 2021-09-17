How to Utilize Stress in a Good Way?

Advertisement

Throughout the lifespan, people must acquire a wide and varied array of complicated social and intellectual skills, and then apply those skills to thrive. This process is inherently stressful, but it's also essential to being a productive member of society.During stressful situations, people may experience increase in sympathetic arousal, which can be sweaty palms or a faster heartbeat.Instead of thinking of everything as "bad" stress,Researchers trained adolescents and young adults at a community college to treat their stress response as a tool rather than an obstacle.The team found thatTo reframe their understanding of stress, the students completed a standardized reading and writing exercise that taught them that their stress responses had a function in performance contexts that applied directly to them, such as test taking.Normalizing experiences of stress and pushing past obstacles can help people to understand that they can do hard things. Reducing stress by removing obstacles, such as eliminating exams, making coursework easier, etc. can even hinder their progress.Source: Medindia