How to Use Breast Pump?

As the World Breastfeeding Week is underway, Rajesh Vohra, CEO, Chicco India shares easy-to-remember tips, compiled and formulated by the Osservatorio, Chicco the Baby Research Centre:
- Sit in a relaxed and comfortable position with your arm close to the body and the wrist aligned with the arm, so that there is no strain on shoulder and neck.
- Place the silicone cup on to the breast in a manner that it has proper grip, and the nipple should be in the center of the breast shield flange to reduce friction on the nipple.
- Follow the natural breastfeeding rhythm by pressing and releasing the pump lever with the help of the handle for proper milk extraction.
- If milk is being extracted for future usage, it is advisable to let it flow directly into the milk container and place it in the fridge or freezer.
- Extracted milk should be thawed at room temperature and before feeding, it should be reheated in a bottle warmer or in the microwave.
After every usage wash the breast pump thoroughly followed by either hot or cold sterilization (except the handle).
C. Suresh Kumar, Head Of Department - Pediatrics and Neonatology of Apollo Cradle:
- Tubing bottles should be changed with every expression and should be sterilized by boiling water.
- Expression should be done regularly every 2-3 hours.
- Breast pump can be used in special conditions like a retracted nipple, inverted nipple.
- Expressed milk to be stored appropriately for preventing infections.
- At room temperature - 6 hours
- In ordinary refrigerator for 24 hours
- Deep freeze 1-3 months
- Breast milk can be expressed in three ways.
- Manual - using hands
- Mechanical - using pump
- Electrical - pump
‘Expressed milk to be stored appropriately for preventing infections- At room temperature - 6 hours, In the ordinary refrigerator for 24 hours, Deep freeze 1-3 months’
Source: IANS