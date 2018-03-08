medindia
How to Use Breast Pump?

by Rishika Gupta on  August 3, 2018 at 5:55 PM Women Health News
When and How to Use a Breast Pump?
A fast-paced lifestyle can make it tough for new-age mothers to breastfeed as often as they need to. Using a breast pump effectively can take care of the problem, suggest experts.
As the World Breastfeeding Week is underway, Rajesh Vohra, CEO, Chicco India shares easy-to-remember tips, compiled and formulated by the Osservatorio, Chicco the Baby Research Centre:
  • Sit in a relaxed and comfortable position with your arm close to the body and the wrist aligned with the arm, so that there is no strain on shoulder and neck.
  • Place the silicone cup on to the breast in a manner that it has proper grip, and the nipple should be in the center of the breast shield flange to reduce friction on the nipple.
  • Follow the natural breastfeeding rhythm by pressing and releasing the pump lever with the help of the handle for proper milk extraction.
  • If milk is being extracted for future usage, it is advisable to let it flow directly into the milk container and place it in the fridge or freezer.
  • Extracted milk should be thawed at room temperature and before feeding, it should be reheated in a bottle warmer or in the microwave.
After every usage wash the breast pump thoroughly followed by either hot or cold sterilization (except the handle). C. Suresh Kumar, Head Of Department - Pediatrics and Neonatology of Apollo Cradle:
  • Tubing bottles should be changed with every expression and should be sterilized by boiling water.
  • Expression should be done regularly every 2-3 hours.
  • Breast pump can be used in special conditions like a retracted nipple, inverted nipple.
  • Expressed milk to be stored appropriately for preventing infections.
    • At room temperature - 6 hours
    • In ordinary refrigerator for 24 hours
    • Deep freeze 1-3 months
  • Breast milk can be expressed in three ways.
    • Manual - using hands
    • Mechanical - using pump
    • Electrical - pump


Source: IANS

New Research Says Manual Breast Milk Expression Better Than Breast Pump for Poor Feeders

New Research Says Manual Breast Milk Expression Better Than Breast Pump for Poor Feeders

A small study published online in the Archives of Disease in Childhood says that expressing breast milk by hand in the first days after birth is better

US: Breast Pumps, Lactation Supplies are Now Tax Deductible

US: Breast Pumps, Lactation Supplies are Now Tax Deductible

Breast pumps and lactation supplies are tax deductible in the US unlike India, where there are no rebates whatsoever on life-saving drugs

Gala Pump, New Breast-Milk Pumping Technology To Offer Better Benefits For Working Mothers

Gala Pump, New Breast-Milk Pumping Technology To Offer Better Benefits For Working Mothers

The setting up of this pump is quite simple and enables mothers to use this pumping technology where they can even sit at their desks and do work while pumping.

World Breastfeeding Week 2015

World Breastfeeding Week 2015

This year during breastfeeding week it is important find out about the importance of breast milk in nutrition for infants and why infant formulas are no substitute.

Breast Enhancement Oil

Breast Enhancement Oil

Breasts contain mammary glands which produce and secrete milk for feeding and nourishing babies. Though both men and women have mammary glands the male breasts differ from female ones as there is no physiological function for milk production in males.

Breast Lumps

Breast Lumps

Most breast lumps are caused by hormonal changes in a woman and may not be cancerous. Common causes of breast lumps include fibroadenosis, breast cancer, breast cyst.

Breast Lumps-Screening

Breast Lumps-Screening

Breast lumps must never be neglected but instead be subjected to medical examination to rule out cancer.

Breasts - Structures and Types

Breasts - Structures and Types

Different stages of breast development in women and an in-depth look at the breast/bust and its structure.

Mastitis

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

