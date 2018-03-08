How to Use Breast Pump?

When and How to Use a Breast Pump?

A fast-paced lifestyle can make it tough for new-age mothers to breastfeed as often as they need to. Using a breast pump effectively can take care of the problem, suggest experts.

As the World Breastfeeding Week is underway, Rajesh Vohra, CEO, Chicco India shares easy-to-remember tips, compiled and formulated by the Osservatorio, Chicco the Baby Research Centre: Sit in a relaxed and comfortable position with your arm close to the body and the wrist aligned with the arm, so that there is no strain on shoulder and neck.

Place the silicone cup on to the breast in a manner that it has proper grip, and the nipple should be in the center of the breast shield flange to reduce friction on the nipple.

Follow the natural breastfeeding rhythm by pressing and releasing the pump lever with the help of the handle for proper milk extraction.

If milk is being extracted for future usage, it is advisable to let it flow directly into the milk container and place it in the fridge or freezer.

Extracted milk should be thawed at room temperature and before feeding, it should be reheated in a bottle warmer or in the microwave. After every usage wash the breast pump thoroughly followed by either hot or cold sterilization (except the handle). C. Suresh Kumar, Head Of Department - Pediatrics and Neonatology of Apollo Cradle: Tubing bottles should be changed with every expression and should be sterilized by boiling water.

Expression should be done regularly every 2-3 hours.

Breast pump can be used in special conditions like a retracted nipple, inverted nipple.

Expressed milk to be stored appropriately for preventing infections.

At room temperature - 6 hours



In ordinary refrigerator for 24 hours



Deep freeze 1-3 months Breast milk can be expressed in three ways.

Manual - using hands



Mechanical - using pump



Electrical - pump



