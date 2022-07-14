How to Treat Hypertension That Occurs Due to Cancer Treatment?

Researchers have developed a non-invasive method to identify a possible cause of high blood pressure by drastically reducing radiation exposure, as suggested by a recent study.



About 10% to 15% cases of hypertension or high blood pressure are believed to be caused by overproduction of aldosterone, a hormone that affects the body's salt-water balance. It may be due to an adrenal adenoma, a tumor that causes irregular aldosterone production. This research was published in the Journal of Nuclear Medicine.



Usage of Fluorine Instead of Iodine

The current testing for an adrenal adenoma is invasive, sampling the blood leaving the adrenal gland. For years, radiologists had used an iodine agent for measuring cholesterol uptake, the precursor to aldosterone, as a noninvasive alternative. This test was complicated by requiring patients to take steroids for a week prior to imaging and exposed them to high amounts of radiation.