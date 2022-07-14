About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How to Treat Hypertension That Occurs Due to Cancer Treatment?

by Kesavan K.E.T. on July 14, 2022 at 2:53 PM
Font : A-A+

How to Treat Hypertension That Occurs Due to Cancer Treatment?

Researchers have developed a non-invasive method to identify a possible cause of high blood pressure by drastically reducing radiation exposure, as suggested by a recent study.

About 10% to 15% cases of hypertension or high blood pressure are believed to be caused by overproduction of aldosterone, a hormone that affects the body's salt-water balance. It may be due to an adrenal adenoma, a tumor that causes irregular aldosterone production. This research was published in the Journal of Nuclear Medicine.

Usage of Fluorine Instead of Iodine

The current testing for an adrenal adenoma is invasive, sampling the blood leaving the adrenal gland. For years, radiologists had used an iodine agent for measuring cholesterol uptake, the precursor to aldosterone, as a noninvasive alternative. This test was complicated by requiring patients to take steroids for a week prior to imaging and exposed them to high amounts of radiation.

Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation

Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation


Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Advertisement


A Michigan Medicine team led by Allen Brooks, PhD, an assistant research scientist, developed a new reagent that replaced the iodine with fluorine-18, a radioisotope commonly used in PET scans. They found that the method resulted in significantly less radiation exposure and could allow screening for hypertension-linked aldosterone adenomas.

"This agent gives us a noninvasive way to find out if aldosterone is being produced abnormally, one that significantly limits the potential harm to our patients through decreased exposure to radiation and limiting of steroid use," said Benjamin Viglianti, MD, PhD, senior author of the paper and associate professor of radiology at University of Michigan Medical School.
Advertisement

"Adrenal adenoma, if identified, can be removed surgically, which can cure people of their hypertension. This can help people with the disease by being deployed as a screening tool."

The original iodine agent used for imaging patients with adrenal aldosteronism was developed at University of Michigan in the 1970s. It was discontinued in the late 2000s due to federal regulations.

Researchers tested the fluorine-18 reagent in nine healthy subjects, finding it safe to use and effective at detecting stimulated hormone production through increased cholesterol uptake. The next step, they say, is to conduct a larger clinical trial analyzing patients with hypertension caused by excessive aldosterone production.

However, given cholesterol is found in other diseases, particularly the cardiovascular system, there is hope that this agent could have broader clinical applications.

"This work is a modern improvement of one of the imaging agents developed 50 years ago by Raymond Counsell, William Beierwaltes and a team here at the university," Brooks said. "The continued close collaboration between physician scientists and research chemists have enabled the translation of new diagnostic agents to improve our understanding of disease and hopefully improve patient outcomes."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Test Your Knowledge on Drug Interaction
Test Your Knowledge on Drug Interaction
World Population Day 2022 — Marching Toward a Resilient Future for All
World Population Day 2022 — Marching Toward a Resilient Future for All
Safety and Efficacy of Statins in Elderly
Safety and Efficacy of Statins in Elderly
View all
Recommended Reading
Diet and High Blood PressureDiet and High Blood Pressure
High Blood PressureHigh Blood Pressure
Stress and the Gender DivideStress and the Gender Divide
Tattoos A Body ArtTattoos A Body Art
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
High Blood Pressure Cancer and Homeopathy Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Diet and High Blood Pressure Stress and the Gender Divide Silent Killer Diseases Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Quiz on Hypertension 

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Blood - Sugar Chart Sanatogen Iron Intake Calculator A-Z Drug Brands in India Find a Hospital Blood Pressure Calculator Accident and Trauma Care Selfie Addiction Calculator
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close