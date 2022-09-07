About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How to Treat COVID-19 Pneumonia in Pregnant Women?

by Colleen Fleiss on July 9, 2022 at 8:45 PM
Font : A-A+

How to Treat COVID-19 Pneumonia in Pregnant Women?

The addition of twice-daily nitric oxide to the standard of care oxygen treatment lowered the respiratory rate of pregnant women with low blood oxygenation levels without causing any side effects.

"To date, very few respiratory treatments to complement supplemental oxygenation in COVID-19 pregnant patients have been tested," says senior author Lorenzo Berra, MD, with the Department of Anesthesia, Critical Care and Pain Medicine, MGH. "Investigators from all four medical centers that participated in our study agreed that administration of high dose nitric oxide through a snug-fitting mask has enormous potential as a new therapeutic strategy for pregnant patients with COVID-19."

Pregnancy

Pregnancy


Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.
Advertisement

Pneumonia triggered by COVID-19 is particularly threatening to pregnant women since it may quickly progress to oxygen insufficiency in the blood and bodily tissues, a condition known as hypoxemia, requiring hospitalization and cardiopulmonary support. "Compared to non-pregnant female patients with COVID-19, pregnant women are three times more likely to need intensive care unit admission, mechanical ventilation, or advanced life support, and four times more likely to die," notes Carlo Valsecchi, MD, lead author in the Department of Anesthesia, Critical Care and Pain Medicine, MGH. "They also face a greater risk of obstetric complications such as preeclampsia, preterm delivery, and stillbirth."

Nitric oxide is a therapeutic gas that was initially approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 1999 for inhalation treatment of intubated and mechanically ventilated newborns with hypoxic respiratory failure. With MGH driving many early studies, iNO in high concentrations was also shown to be effective as an antimicrobial in reducing viral replication of SARS-CoV-1 and, more recently, SARS Co-V-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. During the first wave of COVID-19, MGH treated six non-intubated pregnant patients with iNO at high doses of up to 200 parts per million (ppm). Findings of a more favorable outcome with iNO led MGH clinicians to offer this treatment to other pregnant patients, and to design the current study to determine the safety and efficacy of iNO200 for COVID-19 pneumonia in pregnancy.
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)


Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to spike up with the "second wave" of COVID-19. With spiking effects of the second wave of follow COVID-appropriate safety practices like wearing
Advertisement

To that end, a collaborative network of four medical centers in the Boston area was formed. In addition to MGH, it included Tufts Medical Center, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and Boston Medical Center. Researchers and clinicians from multiple departments -- including critical care medicine, respiratory care, and maternal fetal medicine -- studied 71 pregnant patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia admitted to these hospitals, 20 of whom received iNO200 twice daily. The study found that iNO therapy at this dosage, when compared to standard of care alone, resulted in reductions in the need for supplemental oxygen and in hospital and ICU lengths of stay. No adverse events related to the intervention were reported in either mothers or their babies.

"Being able to wean patients from respiratory support quicker could have other profound implications, including reducing stress on women and their families, lowering the risk of hospital-acquired infections, and relieving the burden on the health care system," notes Berra. "Above all, our study supports the safety of high dose nitric oxide in the pregnant population, and we hope more physicians will consider incorporating it into carefully monitored treatment regimens."

Source: Eurekalert
Inhaled Nitric Oxide Can Kill COVID- 19 Virus

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Can Kill COVID- 19 Virus


A study involving doctors and scientists has found that inhaled Nitric Oxide kills the COVID-19 virus by preventing its attachment to human cells.
Advertisement

New Guideline on Nitric Oxide Helps Guide Asthma Therapy

New Guideline on Nitric Oxide Helps Guide Asthma Therapy


Asthma therapy can be improved with the new clinical practice guideline on usage of the fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO).
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Safety and Efficacy of Statins in Elderly
Safety and Efficacy of Statins in Elderly
Top 9 Reasons Why We Should Practice Kindness
Top 9 Reasons Why We Should Practice Kindness
Top 10 Vitamin B12 Foods for Vegetarians - Slideshow
Top 10 Vitamin B12 Foods for Vegetarians - Slideshow
View all
Recommended Reading
Anemia in PregnancyAnemia in Pregnancy
Breech Presentation and DeliveryBreech Presentation and Delivery
Diet for Anemia in PregnancyDiet for Anemia in Pregnancy
Hib VaccineHib Vaccine
Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In PregnancyIron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy
PneumoniaPneumonia
Pregnancy and ComplicationsPregnancy and Complications
Q FeverQ Fever
SilicosisSilicosis
The Magic Feeling of Being A MotherThe Magic Feeling of Being A Mother
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Hib Vaccine Pneumonia Breech Presentation and Delivery Pregnancy and Complications Anemia in Pregnancy Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother Q Fever Silicosis 

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Color Blindness Calculator Find a Hospital Drug - Food Interactions Hearing Loss Calculator Blood Pressure Calculator Accident and Trauma Care Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) A-Z Drug Brands in India
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close