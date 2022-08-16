How to Reduce the Use of Plastics as a Family?

Carry Your Own Bottle:

Eat the Right Way:

Say Bye-Bye to Straws:

Purchase Wisely:

A habit we all had when we were kids and then fizzled out. Make sure you pack a bottle (steel or glass) in your bag so you use that and refill it every time instead of buying pet water bottles from the store. Be it meeting a client, flight travel, or a visit to the movie theater, kindly make sure to carry your own bottle. This way you say goodbye to loads of single-use plastic bottles strewn across.Be it your dinner plates or your toddler's first plate to try out those finger foods, go green. Open the stack of silverware your family gifted you. Or steel works too. Ditch the fancy melamine and BPA-free plastic that looks enticing for your kids. All that glitters, isn't gold.Be it having your favorite milkshake or that healthy tender coconut down the road, carry your own steel straw in your bag, everywhere you go. There are plenty available in the market. Over 8.3 billion plastic straws are used and thrown every year - this way, you will be doing your bit to save the planet.Whether you order online or purchase from the local supermarket, be a smart consumer. For every small pack that you order, you would be throwing out that many plastic covers that pack the same. Remember as kids, how we saw our moms buy in bulk and store them right? Adopt those simple practices to eliminate frequent and small-size packs.Remember to educate your kids about why you adopt these practices. Read books with them and help them understand why we must act now before it is too late.Source: IANS