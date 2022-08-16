About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Medindia
How to Reduce the Use of Plastics as a Family?

by Kesavan K.E.T. on August 16, 2022 at 7:58 PM
Every parent has to provide their child with a greener and cleaner environment so that they can live happily and raise healthy kids to generations. But we do not know the steps for the green future. Ask yourself this question, it matters.

"Am just one person. We are just one family. How much change can I bring about?" This was the question asked by Mansi Zaveri, founder and CEO, Kidstoppress.com. Is this something that you often wonder about or use as an excuse? Don't, it is the multitude of small drops that make up the mighty ocean. You don't know how many fellow parents or friends you can inspire or influence with your thoughts and actions.

Steps that Every Parent Must Follow

Here's how you can do your bit to reduce (and slowly eliminate) single-use plastics at home. Try it and take the initiative today. You will be proud of yourself.

Use of Plastics may cause Miscarriages

Use of Plastics may cause Miscarriages


New researches show that chemicals found in many household plastics, pesticide formulations, soft vinyl products and synthetic fragrances may increase the risk of a miscarriage.
Start Right in the Morning:

Start with the first thing you pick up in the morning - your toothbrush. It is reported that over 4.7 billion plastic toothbrushes are found in landfills every year. How hard is it to make the switch to simple and effective bamboo toothbrushes for everyone in the family?

Carry Your Own Bottle:

A habit we all had when we were kids and then fizzled out. Make sure you pack a bottle (steel or glass) in your bag so you use that and refill it every time instead of buying pet water bottles from the store. Be it meeting a client, flight travel, or a visit to the movie theater, kindly make sure to carry your own bottle. This way you say goodbye to loads of single-use plastic bottles strewn across.
Plastic Pollution Enters Human Placenta

Plastic Pollution Enters Human Placenta


Microplastic fragments were found in the human placenta in the fetal, maternal, and amniochorial membranes.
Eat the Right Way:

Be it your dinner plates or your toddler's first plate to try out those finger foods, go green. Open the stack of silverware your family gifted you. Or steel works too. Ditch the fancy melamine and BPA-free plastic that looks enticing for your kids. All that glitters, isn't gold.

Say Bye-Bye to Straws:

Be it having your favorite milkshake or that healthy tender coconut down the road, carry your own steel straw in your bag, everywhere you go. There are plenty available in the market. Over 8.3 billion plastic straws are used and thrown every year - this way, you will be doing your bit to save the planet.

Purchase Wisely:

Whether you order online or purchase from the local supermarket, be a smart consumer. For every small pack that you order, you would be throwing out that many plastic covers that pack the same. Remember as kids, how we saw our moms buy in bulk and store them right? Adopt those simple practices to eliminate frequent and small-size packs.

Remember to educate your kids about why you adopt these practices. Read books with them and help them understand why we must act now before it is too late.

Source: IANS
Plastic Blends That can be Biodegraded Locally Coming Soon

Plastic Blends That can be Biodegraded Locally Coming Soon


Biodegradable plastic blends have been shown to decompose under various conditions like home-composting and anerobic conditions offering new options for their disposal.
Biodegradable Plastic Bags, Soda Bottles Don’t Break Down as Previously Expected

Biodegradable Plastic Bags, Soda Bottles Don’t Break Down as Previously Expected


Five additives and three biodegradation methods prove that biodegradable plastics do not break down any faster than their conventional counterparts.





