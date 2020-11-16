by Pooja Shete on  November 16, 2020 at 9:28 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

How to Reduce the Risk of Dementia in Patients Rheumatoid Arthritis?
In inflammatory diseases like rheumatoid arthritis (RA) there is an increased risk of developing dementia. The current treatment includes the use of Disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) that decrease inflammation.

The advantage with DMARDs is that unlike other medications that only temporarily ease pain and inflammation, DMARDs are able to slow the progression of RA. And this results in fewer symptoms and less damage over time.

In a recent research presented at the meeting of American College of Rheumatology it was seen that the risk for developing dementia in patients with Rheumatoid arthritis decreases if they are treated with biologic or targeted synthetic disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) compared to patients who are treated with conventional synthetic DMARDs.


The lead author of the study, Sebastian Sattui, MD, MS, a rheumatology fellow at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City says, "Being on a biologic or targeted synthetic DMARD actually decreased your risk of incidence of dementia by 17% compared to patients who were on a conventional synthetic DMARD only."

Based on the understanding that rheumatoid arthritis has much more effect than the classic clinical manifestations, the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis has become much more complex stated Dr Sattui.

Earlier studies have mentioned that inflammatory diseases like rheumatoid arthritis can increase the risk of developing dementia. The study also mentioned that TNF agents (Tumor Necrosis factor) can have a role in preventing development of dementia.

In the new study, the researchers searched the Medicare claims data from 2006 till 2017 and identified group of patient with rheumatoid arthritis which included 141,326 patients. The observed incident rate for dementia per 100 person-years patients on conventional synthetic DMARDs was 2.0 and for patients on biologic DMARD was 1.3.

After accounting for various factors like age, sex and other comorbidities, there was a 17% lower risk for dementia with biologic or targeted synthetic DMARDs than with conventional synthetic DMARDs. The decreased risk of dementia is due to decrease in inflammation and no significant differences in the different biologics are seen.

The clinicians should include this new information while considering the treatment options for the patients. Dr Sattui said, "Our work shows yet another dimension in which treatment of rheumatoid arthritis can impact the overall health and quality of life of our patients. Rheumatoid arthritis is a systemic disease and it can have cognitive implications. However, these complications seem to share similar pathways to those of articular disease, and the medications that we use to treat rheumatoid arthritis could be effective in the prevention of dementia in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Future studies need to assess the impact of the interventions, such as the treat-to-target strategy, on the incidence of dementia in patients with rheumatoid arthritis."

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Dementia
Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.
READ MORE
Dementia Risk Calculator
Dementia Risk Calculator is a tool to find out the risk of dementia among people over the age of 65.It also provides diet tips on Dementia.
READ MORE
Test Your Knowledge on Dementia
Dementia is a leading cause of disability in older people. It is a condition where brain cells are permanently damaged or functionally impaired. Till 2015, about 47.5 million people suffer from dementia across the globe. There are various conditions ...
READ MORE
New Research Finds If Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients Respond to Treatment
Potential novel biomarkers helps in predicting the patient responsiveness to disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs), according to the team of researchers at Queen Mary University of London.
READ MORE
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease that causes pain, swelling, stiffness and loss of function in the joints.
READ MORE
Vascular Dementia
Vascular dementia is the second most common form of dementia. Though it has no cure, you can still learn to manage its symptoms and lead a joyful life.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

More News on:

Alzheimers DiseaseRheumatoid ArthritisDementiaVascular DementiaNeck Cracking