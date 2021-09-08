How to Reduce COVID-19 Risk During Dental Visit?

‘Lower speed electric drills can create a safer dental visit during COVID-19 pandemic.’

The findings of study also show thatLead clinical author Professor Brian Nattress, from Leeds' School of Dentistry, said: "The issue for dentists during the coronavirus pandemic is that their routine work involves creating an aerosol spray in a confined space with an associated risk of airborne spread of COVID-19.This is the first time the spread of a harmless COVID-19-like virus has been analysed during routine drilling procedures.Since reopening after pandemic, patients visiting a dentist may be asymptomatic carriers of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In order to handle this, strict regulations have been introduced to ensure work areas are safe and prepared appropriately between appointments.Additional protective measures have been required for the dental team delivering patient care. This has led to much longer gaps between treating patients.During the new research tests,When a dental suction tool was added, there was no detectable virus on surfaces or in air samples taken six to 10 minutes afterwards.The recommendation made in this study will help more people to access the dental care they need. The research team is calling for further and essential studies to find different strategies to control the spread of dental aerosols and help to reduce the backlog of patients.