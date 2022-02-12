About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How to Reduce Colorectal Cancer Risk in People With a Family History?

by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath on December 2, 2022 at 9:56 PM
Font : A-A+

How to Reduce Colorectal Cancer Risk in People With a Family History?

Approximately 1 in 3 people who are affected by colorectal cancer have other family members (parent, sibling, or child) who have suffered from the disease. Here's how people with a family history of colorectal cancer can reduce their risk of developing it.

Colorectal cancer is the 6th most common cause of cancer death in India and starts in the large intestine (colon) or rectum. It occurs when cells in the colon go out of control and mostly in older adults (above 45 years) where this type of cancer usually begins as small benign clumps of cells called polyps, which form inside the colon region and after some time these polyps become cancer cells.

Listen to this News

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Colo-rectal cancer - Management


Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.
Advertisement


How do you Get Colorectal Cancer?

The healthy cells in the colon develop mutations in their DNA and accumulate together to form a tumor and over time these cancer cells grow to invade and destroy the normal tissue nearby.

While there is no specific cause behind the development of colorectal cancer and most are found among people without a family history of colorectal cancer where approximately 1 in 3 people who are affected by the condition have other family members (parent, sibling, or child) who have suffered from colorectal cancer.
Colorectal Cancer Screening

Colorectal Cancer Screening


Colorectal screening is done using tests to detect blood in stool, colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy ordouble contrast barium enema or CT colonography.
Advertisement

The reasons for the increased risk are not clear but it is higher if their relative was diagnosed with cancer before 50 years or if more than one parent, sibling, or child is affected.

Screening helps in detecting this cancer early therefore, if you have had colorectal cancer then you must inform your close relative so they can start their screening at the right age. Colorectal cancer presents several symptoms and risk factors that can help in identifying it early.

The common symptoms of colorectal cancer are constant changes in bowel habits diarrhea or constipation and modifications in stool; Blood or rectal bleeding stool; Persistent discomfort in the abdomen such as cramps, gas, or pain, and weight loss.

The symptoms of Colorectal cancer vary from patient to patient in terms of size, and location in the large intestine. Several people with colon cancer do not experience any symptoms in the early stages of the disease.

Apart from family history, there are other risk factors such as old age, personal history of non-cancerous polyps, Inflammatory intestinal conditions (Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis), sedentary lifestyle, type 2 Diabetes, Obesity, and radiotherapy.

How Can you Prevent Yourself from Colon Cancer?

Doctors insist that there are several precautionary measures that you can adopt to prevent yourself from colon cancer. These include:

Screening

- Colon cancer screening through traditional colonoscopy every 10 years after the age of 45 is recommended before any signs or symptoms may develop.

Colonoscopy

- It is a type of screening where a colonoscope is used to gain images of the colon and rectum. This method is considered the "gold standard" in colon cancer screening because of its accuracy and the ability of your doctor to remove the growths at the same time.

Fecal Occult Blood Test (FOBT)

- This screening method uses a light and camera lens or a sigmoidoscope to examine the colon. With this test, doctors can find microscopic traces of blood that may not be visible during a normal bowel movement at home.

Lifestyle changes

- Moderating your alcohol consumption, curbing smoking, maintaining a healthy weight and regular exercise are some preventive measures through which you can reduce your risk of colon cancer.

Always remember prevention is better than cure. If you have a family history of colorectal cancer, kindly follow the precautionary lifestyle changes to prevent it.



Source: Eurekalert

Listen to this News

Diet and Colorectal Cancer

Diet and Colorectal Cancer


What you eat plays a crucial role in the risk of developing colorectal cancer. Find out how food and dietary habits are linked to colorectal cancer.
Advertisement

Health Screening for Men between 40 and 64 years of Age

Health Screening for Men between 40 and 64 years of Age


Health screening in men between 40 and 64 years of age helps to detect illnesses and cancers when they can be controlled or treated before complications set in.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Disability Day 2022 - The Role of Innovative Transformation
World Disability Day 2022 - The Role of Innovative Transformation
Diet and Oral Health: The Sugary Connection May Become Sour
Diet and Oral Health: The Sugary Connection May Become Sour
World AIDS Day 2022 - Equalize!
World AIDS Day 2022 - Equalize!
View all
Recommended Reading
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Colo-rectal cancer - ManagementColo-rectal cancer - Management
Colon PolypsColon Polyps
Colorectal Cancer Screening with ColonoscopyColorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy
Tattoos A Body ArtTattoos A Body Art
Medicall - India's Largest Hospital Equipment Expo
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cancer and Homeopathy Colo-rectal cancer - Management Colorectal Cancer Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Colon Polyps Colorectal Cancer Screening Colorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy 

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker Drug Side Effects Calculator Sanatogen Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Blood Pressure Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) The Essence of Yoga Hearing Loss Calculator A-Z Drug Brands in India Find a Doctor
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

How to Reduce Colorectal Cancer Risk in People With a Family History? Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests