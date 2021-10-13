About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

How to Predict Kidney Function After Acute Kidney Injury?

by Dr Jayashree on October 13, 2021 at 10:55 PM
Font : A-A+

How to Predict Kidney Function After Acute Kidney Injury?

A panel of plasma biomarkers measured 3-months after hospital discharge may accurately identify patients with low risk for kidney function loss after acute kidney injury.

Acute kidney injury (AKI) is a sudden reduction in kidney function, which often causes or worsens long-term kidney damage (called chronic kidney disease, CKD).

Advertisement


New research evaluates a number of new blood tests (called biomarkers) in people who have had AKI, aiming to improve the ability to assess risk new or progressive kidney disease.

Among a panel of 11 biomarkers tested, a combination of the most promising were identified, comprising Soluble Tumour Necrosis Factor Receptor (sTNFR)1, sTNFR2, cystatin C and eGFR.
Advertisement

This combination discriminated between those with and without worsening CKD after three years, and was particularly good at identifying those at lowest risk for progressive kidney disease.

These findings are published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases suggest that biomarkers after AKI may be useful in identifying patients with very low risk of subsequent kidney dysfunction and a lower need for medical follow-up.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Analysis on Pregnancy Complications in Women With Congenita...
Study Says Isolated Populations in India Vulnerable to COVID... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Pregnancy Complications Elevated Among Symptomatic COVID-19 Women
Pregnancy Complications Elevated Among Symptomatic COVID-19 Women
Creative Therapy
Creative Therapy
Substance Use Disorders Increase the Risk of COVID-19 Breakthrough Infection
Substance Use Disorders Increase the Risk of COVID-19 Breakthrough Infection
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Kidney Disease Kidney Kidney Health Stones in Urinary Tract Renal Tubular Acidosis Kidney Biopsy Prevention of Kidney Disease 

Recommended Reading
Prevention of Kidney Disease
Prevention of Kidney Disease
Kidney damage is usually detected at advanced stages. Healthy lifestyle, keeping diabetes and blood ...
Eat Healthy to Keep Kidney Disease at Bay
Eat Healthy to Keep Kidney Disease at Bay
Eating a healthy diet that includes plenty of vegetables, fruit, legumes, whole grains, nuts, fish, ...
Kidney Diseases Can Now Easily Diagnosed Using Artificial Intelligence
Kidney Diseases Can Now Easily Diagnosed Using Artificial Intelligence
Artificial intelligence could be used to analyze data, identify patterns, and give calculated ......
Urology Paediatric Emergencies
Urology Paediatric Emergencies
The testis can go for a twist inside the sac it is held. This results in loss of blood supply. If .....
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy....
Renal Tubular Acidosis
Renal Tubular Acidosis
Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of...
Stones in Urinary Tract
Stones in Urinary Tract
Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain ca...
Urinary Stones In Children
Urinary Stones In Children
There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are ver...
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abn...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close