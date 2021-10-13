How to Predict Kidney Function After Acute Kidney Injury?

A panel of plasma biomarkers measured 3-months after hospital discharge may accurately identify patients with low risk for kidney function loss after acute kidney injury. Acute kidney injury (AKI) is a sudden reduction in kidney function, which often causes or worsens long-term kidney damage (called chronic kidney disease, CKD) .

‘Plasma biomarkers demonstrate utility in assessing acute kidney injury patients for long-term.’



Advertisement

This combination discriminated between those with and without worsening CKD after three years, and was particularly good at identifying those at lowest risk for progressive kidney disease.



These findings are published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases suggest that biomarkers after AKI may be useful in identifying patients with very low risk of subsequent kidney dysfunction and a lower need for medical follow-up.







Source: Medindia Among a panel of 11 biomarkers tested, a combination of the most promising were identified, comprising Soluble Tumour Necrosis Factor Receptor (sTNFR)1, sTNFR2, cystatin C and eGFR.These findings are published in thesuggest that biomarkers after AKI may be useful in identifying patients with very low risk of subsequent kidney dysfunction and a lower need for medical follow-up.Source: Medindia

New research evaluates a number of new blood tests (called biomarkers) in people who have had AKI, aiming to improve the ability to assess risk new or progressive kidney disease.