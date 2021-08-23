How to Overcome Racial Bias in Healthcare Systems?

Factors that contribute to the racial disparity and ways to create parity among all patients have been discovered by scientists.
The study, "Overbooked and Overlooked: Machine Learning and Racial Bias in Medical Appointment Scheduling," was conducted by Michele Samorani, Santa Clara University, alongside Shannon Harris of Virginia Commonwealth University, Haibing Lu and Michael Santoro also from Santa Clara University, and Linda Goler Blount from Black Women's Health Imperative.
This solution has been dubbed "race-aware" and accounts for the fact that the racial group with the highest chance of not showing up is typically scheduled in undesirable slots, and therefore wait longer. "We found that if clinics decrease the wait time of the racial group expected to wait longer, they nearly eradicate the unintended racial disparity, and do so without negatively affecting the clinic efficiency," say Samorani, an assistant professor in the Leavey School of Business at Santa Clara University.
‘Black patients can be subjected to wait times 30% longer than other patients at doctors’ offices and other healthcare facilities, leaving little doubt about the biased nature of healthcare scheduling systems. ’
This work can be applied to other disparities where two distinct groups are defined, such as in cases of gender, religion or socioeconomic status.
Source: Eurekalert
