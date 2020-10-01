medindia

How to Overcome Loneliness with Acceptance and Wisdom?

by Iswarya on  January 10, 2020 at 3:24 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study looked at characteristics of loneliness in a senior housing community and the strategies residents used to overcome it. The findings of the study are published in the journal Aging and Mental Health.
How to Overcome Loneliness with Acceptance and Wisdom?
How to Overcome Loneliness with Acceptance and Wisdom?

By nature, human beings are social creatures. Yet, as we age, personal dynamics and lifestyles change, which can result in loneliness and isolation. With older adults increasingly moving into senior living or retirement communities, researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine sought to identify the common characteristics of residents who feel lonely in these environments.

Show Full Article


"Loneliness rivals smoking and obesity in its impact on shortening longevity," said senior author Dilip V. Jeste, MD, senior associate dean for the Center of Healthy Aging and Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry and Neurosciences at UC San Diego School of Medicine. "It is a growing public health concern, and it's important that we identify the underlying causes of loneliness from the seniors' own perspectives so we can help resolve it and improve the overall health, well-being, and longevity of our aging population."

Jeste noted that there are few published qualitative studies about loneliness among older adults in the independent living sector of senior housing communities, where shared common areas, planned social outings, and communal activities are intended to promote socialization and reduce isolation. "So why are many older adults living in this type of housing still experiencing strong feelings of loneliness?" asked Jeste.

Researchers conducted one-and-a-half-hour individual interviews of 30 adults ages 67 to 92, part of an overall study evaluating the physical, mental and cognitive functions of 100 older adults living in the independent living sector of a senior housing community in San Diego.

In this communal setting, 85 percent of the residents reported moderate to severe levels of loneliness. "Loneliness is subjective," said Jeste. "Different people feel lonely for different reasons despite having opportunities and resources for socialization. This is not a one size fits all topic."

Three main themes emerged from the study:

  • Age-associated losses and inadequate social skills were considered to be primary risk factors for loneliness. "Some residents talked about the loss of spouses, siblings, and friends as the cause of their loneliness. Others mentioned how making new friends in a senior community cannot replace deceased friends they grew up with," said first author Alejandra Paredes, Ph.D., a research fellow in the Department of Psychiatry at UC San Diego School of Medicine.
  • The feeling of loneliness was frequently associated with a lack of purpose in life. "We heard powerful comments like, 'It's kind of gray and incarcerating,'" said Jeste. "Others expressed a sense of 'not being attached, not having very much meaning and not feeling very hopeful' or 'being lost and not having control.'"
  • The research team also found that wisdom, including compassion, seemed to be a factor that prevented loneliness. "One participant spoke of a technique she had used for years, saying 'if you're feeling lonely, then go out and do something for somebody else.' That's proactive," said Jeste. Other protective factors were acceptance of aging and comfort with being alone. "One resident told us, 'I've accepted the aging process. I'm not afraid of it. I used to climb mountains. I want to keep moving, even if I have to crawl. I have to be realistic about getting older, but I consider and accept life as a transition,'" Jeste noted. "Another resident responded, 'I may feel alone, but that doesn't mean I'm lonely. I'm proud I can live by myself.'"


According to the National Center for Health Statistics, by 2029, more than 20 percent of the United States population will be over the age of 65. "It is paramount that we address the well-being of our seniors -- they are friends, parents, and grandparents of the younger generations," said Jeste. "Our study is relevant to better understand loneliness within senior housing and other settings so we can develop effective interventions."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Ways to Deal with Loneliness

All of us feel lonely at some point in our lives. It is important to know how to deal with loneliness, rise above it and beat depression.

Sleep Well to be More Sociable and Less Lonely

Sleep deprivation can make a person more socially isolated and induce a sense of loneliness, says study.

Caring for a Grandchild Associated With Lower Loneliness Risk

Grandparents who didn't have an active caring role had higher average loneliness scores and were in regular contact with fewer people important to them, revealed new study.

Loneliness Linked to Death Risk

Cardiac patients who feel lonely are at heightened risk of dying within a year of being discharged from hospital, found new study.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Senior Citizens Get Tech Savvy

By getting tech-savvy, senior citizens are fostering new engagements, bringing in positive change in their attitude, health, fighting depression and improving the quality of their lives.

More News on:

Senior Citizens Get Tech SavvyNeck Cracking
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Home Pregnancy Test

Bitter Melon can Fight Cancer

Your Smartphone Camera can Diagnose Urinary Tract Infections Much Faster
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive