How to Manage Teacher Burnout Amid a Pandemic?

‘Burnout could cause exhaustion and chronic stress and lead to severe health consequences.’

Symptoms include feeling overwhelmed, unfulfilled, easily frustrated, exhausted, forgetful, fatigued, easily distracted, having difficulty sleeping, and encountering changes in appetite with weight loss or gain. Over time, if not addressed, burnout could lead to more serious anxiety, depression, and physical health concerns. Checking in with yourself to evaluate these symptoms' experience could help identify the need for additional support.The best approach is to develop a routine for self-care. Identify self-care activities that you enjoy and look forward to doing such activities as yoga, walking, or napping.Try to create a balance between your home and work life, such as scheduling related activities in a group. Instead of responding to emails as they come in, set aside time blocks and answer all emails then. You can insert an automatic email reply informing people you will return emails during set hours, so they aren't anticipating an immediate response. Also, fix a cut-off time later in the afternoon or evening, after which you won't reply to emails so you can generate a distinction between work and non-work time.You also may consider reaching out for professional support from a mental health specialist, many of whom are offering telehealth services.It is essential for all people within a school system to feel heard, valued, and taken into account. Directors can do this by holding regular open forums to address teachers' and staff members' concerns, having regular communication so that everyone feels they are being kept informed, being clear about how and why choices are being made, and including all stakeholders, to the greatest extent possible, in decision-making. Administrators can build nurturing environments that recognize and support the good work being done, promote team building, and notify teachers and staff about available physical and mental health supports.