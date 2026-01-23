REGISTER
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

MEDINDIA

Explore
Healthy Living
News
Health A-Z
Calculators
Articles
Drugs
Directories
Education
More

Search Medindia

How to Lower Death Risk With 5 Minutes of Exercise

by Manjubashini on Jan 23 2026 11:10 AM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Want to live longer? Paying a little more attention to your sleep and your food today helps you stick around for many more birthdays.

How to Lower Death Risk With 5 Minutes of Exercise
Adding just five extra minutes of brisk walking everyday drops your risk of mortality by 10%.
Even if you move only for two minutes a day right now, upping that by five minutes cuts your risk of death by 6%. And for those who sit a lot, reducing 30 minutes of sitting time drops the risk by 7%.(1 Trusted Source
Deaths potentially averted by small changes in physical activity and sedentary time: an individual participant data meta-analysis of prospective cohort studies

Go to source)

These striking findings come from a new study published in The Lancet.

The research shows that the most dramatic health improvements happen when inactive people start making small changes. Every minute really does count and significantly improves every part of your health.

Combining these five minutes of activity with a bit more sleep and a healthier diet works to amplify your lifespan. Small changes, massive rewards.


Quiz on Fitness
Quiz on Fitness
Who wouldn’t want to look fit in the current scenario where young and old are hitting the gym to look and feel fighting fit? We invite you to participate in this quiz on fitness and check if you are well informed on what it takes to remain fit all ...

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Here’s the 5-minute lifesaver: Combined #lifestyle changes like extra 5-minute #walking, sound sleep, and having #nutritious_diet per day could add one extra year of life. These tiny boosts in daily movement slash your risk of early death. #physicalactivity #sleepquality #healthy_aging #publichealth

Device-Measured Data is Changing Everything We Know About Exercise and Mortality

Current estimates of preventable deaths from increased physical activity and reduced time spent inactive rely on self-reported activity data and assume that people must meet WHO guidelines, overlooking the health benefits of even small increases in physical activity.

Previous evidence from device-measured physical activity suggests that not only moderate-to-vigorous activity (such as walking at a moderate pace), but also light-intensity activity and reduced time spent sedentary, may be associated with a lower risk of death.

However, the overall effect of these smaller, achievable changes on the population-level risk of death had not previously been studied.


Weight Loss Calculator
Weight Loss Calculator
Weight Loss Calculator calculates calories needed to lose weight for men and women. Find out the amount of calories burned while doing exercises for weight loss and check the list of low calorie foods.

How 10 Minutes of Daily Movement Can Slash Population-Level Mortality by 15%

The new study analysed data from more than 135,000 adults across seven cohorts in Norway, Sweden, and the United States, as well as the UK Biobank, with follow-ups averaging eight years.

Using device-measured physical activity and time spent sedentary, the researchers estimated the proportion of deaths potentially preventable by small daily increases in moderate-to-vigorous physical activity or reductions in sedentary time.

The study also found that being active at least at moderate intensity for an additional 10 minutes per day was associated with a 15% reduction in all deaths among most adults and a 9% reduction among the least active adults.

A one-hour reduction in sedentary time among the majority of adults was associated with a 13% reduction in all deaths, and a 6% reduction among the least active adults. The estimated proportions of preventable deaths due to the same increases in time at moderate intensity and reductions in sedentary time in the UK Biobank cohort were lower but still substantial.


Top 4 Trends in Walking for Health
Top 4 Trends in Walking for Health
Busy from Monday to Friday? Don’t find time or space to walk? Here are some interesting places to walk even in crowded cities, making it more fun and healthy.

Applying Population-Level Insights to Personal Health is Essential

The authors note that, as with any observational study, residual confounding or unmeasured factors, such as mobility limitations could influence results, and the associations cannot definitively establish causation.

The authors say that these estimates provide important evidence on the wide range of public health impacts associated with even small positive changes in physical activity and inactivity.

However, they emphasize that these findings are meant to highlight potential benefits for the population as a whole and should not be used as personalised advice, such as specific exercise recommendations for individuals.

More research using wearable activity trackers is needed in low- and middle-income countries, where people’s ages, activity levels, and health risks may differ significantly from those in this study.

Reference:
  1. Deaths potentially averted by small changes in physical activity and sedentary time: an individual participant data meta-analysis of prospective cohort studies - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(25)02219-6/abstract)


Source-Eurekalert
Key to Longevity is to Get Enough Sleep
Key to Longevity is to Get Enough Sleep
A new study by University of California, San Diego researchers has said that a good night's sleep is what holds the secret of longevity


Recommended Readings
Latest Lifestyle and Wellness News
View All

⬆️