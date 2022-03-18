About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
How to Keep Your Muscles Healthy and Young?

by Hannah Joy on March 18, 2022 at 7:32 PM
How to Keep Your Muscles Healthy and Young?

Lifelong physical activity can keep your muscles healthy and young, so, keep exercising to stay young, reveals a new research.

The study, published in The Journal of Physiology, showed that individuals aged 68 and above who were physically active throughout their life have healthier ageing muscle that has superior function and is more resistant to fatigue compared to inactive individuals, both young and old.

This is the first study to investigate muscle, stem cell and nerve activity in humans, said researchers from University of Copenhagen.

"This is the first study in humans to find that lifelong exercise at a recreational level could delay some detrimental effects of ageing. Using muscle tissue biopsies, we've found positive effects of exercise on the general ageing population. This has been missing from the literature as previous studies have mostly focused on master athletes, which is a minority group," said lead author Casper Soendenbroe, from the varsity.
They found that elderly individuals who keep physically active throughout their adult life, whether by taking part in resistance exercise, ball games, racket sports, swimming, cycling, running and/or rowing had a greater number of muscle stem cells, otherwise known as satellite cells in their muscle.

These cells are important for muscle regeneration and long-term growth and protect against nerve decay.

In the study, 46 male participants took part and were divided into three groups: young sedentary (15), elderly lifelong exercise (16) and elderly sedentary (15).

They performed a heavy resistance exercise, sitting in a mechanical chair performing a knee extension movement to evaluate muscle function. The amount of force produced was measured. Blood samples were taken, and muscle biopsies were analyzed from both legs.

The researchers found elderly lifelong exercisers outperformed both the elderly and young sedentary adults.

Importantly, the study showed that even a little exercise seems to go a long way, when it comes to protecting against the age-related decline in muscle function.

"This is an encouraging finding which can hopefully spur more people to engage in an activity that they enjoy. We still have much to learn about the mechanisms and interactions between nerves and muscles and how these change as we age. Our research takes us one step closer," Soendenbroe said.



Source: IANS
What's New on Medindia
World Sleep Day 2022 —
World Sleep Day 2022 — "Quality Sleep, Sound Mind, Happy World"
Root Canal Treatment
Root Canal Treatment
Win Your Weight Loss Struggle Through 12 Easy Weight Loss Tips
Win Your Weight Loss Struggle Through 12 Easy Weight Loss Tips
