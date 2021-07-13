How To Improve Language Recovery In Stroke Patients?

‘Vocal music supports the recovery of language functions in stroke and mild speech disorder patients.’

According to the study findings,. These structural changes are correlated with the recovery of language skills."For the first time, we were able to demonstrate that the positive effects of vocal music are related to the structural and functional plasticity of the language network. This expands our understanding of the mechanisms of action of music-based neurological rehabilitation methods," says Postdoctoral Researcher Aleksi Sihvonen.The language impairment resulting from a stroke known as aphasia, causes considerable suffering to patients recovering from stroke and their families.Though current therapies help reduce language impairments, the results vary and the necessary rehabilitation is not available sufficiently and early.The goal of conventional and other rehabilitation methods is to stimulate the brain and recover after a cerebral circulation disturbance.Spending a lot of time in hospital is not stimulating for the brain. Listening to music at these circumstances can serve as an additional and sensible rehabilitation measure that positively affects recovery and improves the prognosis.Source: Medindia