How to Identify COVID-19 Infected Patients at the Risk of Dying?

Advertisement

Despite advances in the management of COVID-19, doctors have found it hard to identify patients most at risk of dying of the disease and so be able to offer them new treatments.Several biomarkers have been identified in other studies, but juggling the profusion of parameters is not possible in a clinical setting and hinders doctors' ability to make quick medical decisions.Using blood samples collected from 279 patients during their hospitalization for COVID-19, ranging in degrees of severity from moderate to critical, Kaufmann's team measured amounts of inflammatory proteins, looking for any that stood out.At the same time, they measured the amounts of viral RNA and the levels of antibodies targeting the virus. Samples were collected 11 days after the onset of symptoms and patients were monitored for a minimum of 60 days after that.To confirm its effectiveness, they tested it on two independent cohorts of infected patients from Montreal's Jewish General Hospital (recruited during the first wave of the pandemic) and the CHUM (recruited during the second and third waves).It made no difference which hospital the patients were treated at, nor which period of the pandemic they fell into in all cases, the predictive model worked. Now research team want to put it to practical use.Source: Medindia