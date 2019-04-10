medindia

How to Fast Smarter?

by Jeffil Obadiah on  October 4, 2019 at 6:01 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Intermittent fasting is a popular eating pattern that includes avoiding or sharply restricting your food consumption for certain periods of time for both fitness and religious concerns.

Here are a few steps that you can add to your arsenal to help you achieve your fasting goals.
How to Fast Smarter?
How to Fast Smarter?

1. Keep Fasting Periods Short



Show Full Article


You may choose the duration of your fast according to your convenience.

Popular patterns include:

Restrict your calorie intake for two days per week (500 calories per day for women and 600 for men).

A 24-hour complete fast 1-2 times per week.

This pattern involves only consuming food in an eight-hour window and fasting for 16 hours a day, every day of the week.

It's recommended to take short, fast periods of 8-24 hours. Some people choose much longer fasts of 48 and even up to 72 hours. Longer fast periods enhance your risk of difficulties linked with fasting. This involves dehydration, irritability, mood changes,

fainting, hunger, a loss of energy, and being powerless to focus The best way to avoid these side effects is to stick to shorter fasting periods of up to 24 hours.

2. Eat a Minute Quantity on Fast Days



Even though you can eliminate your food collectively on fast days, some fasting patterns like the 5:2 diet enable you to eat up to around 25% of your calorie need in a day.

If you want to try fasting, restricting your calories so that you still eat small amounts on your fast days may be a safer option than doing a full-blown fast.

This method may help decrease some of the risks linked with fasting, such as feeling faint, hungry, and unfocused.

3. Stay Hydrated



Dehydration can lead to fatigue, dry mouth, thirst, and headaches  so it's important to drink sufficient fluid on a fast.

The exact amount of liquid you need  although likely in this range depends on the individual.

Since you get about 20-30% of the liquid your body needs from food, it's quite easy to get dehydrated while on a fast.

During a fast, many people try to drink 8.5-13 cups (2-3 liters) of water over the day. Your thirst should tell you when you need to drink more, so listen to your body.

4. Go for Walks or Meditate

Keeping active with low-intensity exercises, such as walking or meditating, may make your fast days easier.

5. Don't Break Fasts With a Feast



It can be often alluring after a period of restraint to celebrate by consuming a large meal.

Breaking your fast with a feast could leave you feeling swell and tired.

If you want to drop weight, feasting may wreck your long-term goals by reducing down or stopping your weight loss.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health

Intermittent fasting is a complete or partial abstinence from food and caloric drinks for a particular period. It reduces the caloric intake of the person.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we've put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Autophagy: Self-Repair Mechanism at Cellular Level

Autophagy, initiated by cellular stress and starvation is the cell's self-repair mechanism and cleaning process by membrane-bound organelles called lysosomes.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

Neck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

Top Foods for Naturally Glowing Face and Radiant Skin

Nipah and Hendra Viruses Can be Blocked by Potent Antibody

Top 8 Tips to Prevent Oral Thrush at Home
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive