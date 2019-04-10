How to Fast Smarter?

2. Eat a Minute Quantity on Fast Days

3. Stay Hydrated

5. Don't Break Fasts With a Feast

You may choose the duration of your fast according to your convenience.Popular patterns include:Restrict your calorie intake for two days per week (500 calories per day for women and 600 for men).A 24-hour complete fast 1-2 times per week.This pattern involves only consuming food in an eight-hour window and fasting for 16 hours a day, every day of the week.It's recommended to take short, fast periods of 8-24 hours. Some people choose much longer fasts of 48 and even up to 72 hours. Longer fast periods enhance your risk of difficulties linked with fasting. This involves dehydration, irritability, mood changes,fainting, hunger, a loss of energy, and being powerless to focus The best way to avoid these side effects is to stick to shorter fasting periods of up to 24 hours.Even though you can eliminate your food collectively on fast days, some fasting patterns like the 5:2 diet enable you to eat up to around 25% of your calorie need in a day.If you want to try fasting, restricting your calories so that you still eat small amounts on your fast days may be a safer option than doing a full-blown fast.This method may help decrease some of the risks linked with fasting, such as feeling faint, hungry, and unfocused.Dehydration can lead to fatigue, dry mouth, thirst, and headaches  so it's important to drink sufficient fluid on a fast.The exact amount of liquid you need  although likely in this range depends on the individual.Since you get about 20-30% of the liquid your body needs from food, it's quite easy to get dehydrated while on a fast.During a fast, many people try to drink 8.5-13 cups (2-3 liters) of water over the day. Your thirst should tell you when you need to drink more, so listen to your body.4. Go for Walks or MeditateKeeping active with low-intensity exercises, such as walking or meditating, may make your fast days easier.It can be often alluring after a period of restraint to celebrate by consuming a large meal.Breaking your fast with a feast could leave you feeling swell and tired.If you want to drop weight, feasting may wreck your long-term goals by reducing down or stopping your weight loss.Source: Eurekalert