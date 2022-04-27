How to Ease Off Your Long Covid Fatigue?

Advertisement

" says Louise Norris, senior occupational therapist at St James's Hospital, Dublin, Ireland, who led the research.So, he and his colleagues at St James's Hospital and Trinity College Dublin began developing a pilot project for occupational therapy called Fatigue Management Education programme (FaME-PC).The programme involved 53 patients (73% female), with a median age of 51, who had self-reported fatigue that was affecting their ability to take part in everyday activities.The post-Covid symptom duration between 12 weeks and 12 months was reported by 36 (68%) participants but 13 (25%) participants reported post-Covid symptom duration even after 12 months. At the start of the study, 52 participants (98%) reported moderate to severe fatigue and 38 participants (72%) reported moderate to severe breathing difficulties. Difficulty with concentration and memory, also called the brain fog, was found in almost half of the participants.Thirty-nine (74%) participants had symptoms caused by moderate to severe disruption to return to work, 34 (64%) had engagement in leisure activity and 31 (58%) had completed day-to-day activities, such as preparing meals, driving or going for a walk. The participants took part in three 1.5-hour-long group-based interventions delivered online by an occupational therapist over a 4-week period.These focused on self-management techniques to address everyday fatigue and brain fog. Topics covered included energy planning, dealing with stress and sleep hygiene.The participants were shown how to identify their body and brain's limit - allowing them to take a break before they reached the point of exhaustion. The aim was to equip the participants with techniques they could practice in their day-to-day lives as much as possible.Questionnaires about fatigue and energy levels, quality of life and concerns about well-being were filled in by the participants before the study and two weeks after the 4-week programme.But, the pilot project has been extended and data collection is ongoing.Louise Norris says, "Source: Medindia