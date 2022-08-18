About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
How To Deal With Your Skin If You Have PCOS?

by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath on August 18, 2022 at 8:43 PM
Polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, is a hormonal imbalance suffered by most women globally. It is a lifestyle disorder that results in weight gain, skincare issues, excess body hair, and more.

This condition is characterized by excess production of male hormones in the body, which eventually becomes worrisome and the symptoms can differ from person to person, depending on their body. Hormonal imbalance, improper nutrition, and lifestyle choices are also said to be its root causes.

The main symptoms include irregular periods, weight gain, excess facial hair, and skin problems that can be quite frustrating to deal with. Therefore, it is important to know what to keep in mind as you fight PCOS for improved skin.

PCOS Effect on Skin

The transitioning of skin during PCOS could also be an early sign to detect it. Cysts and nodules are more commonly seen along the jawline and on the chin.

Moreover, acne tends to flare up before menstruation and one may suddenly develop coarse thick hair on the face, breasts, and chest. One may also develop thick velvety patches on the neck, underarms, and groin.
The increased inflammation in the skin due to hormonal imbalance and insulin resistance in PCOS could lead to aggressive acne on the lower part of the face. These acnes are deeper seated, take longer to resolve, and often leave deep scars.
Building An Ideal PCOS Skincare Routine If you are suffering from PCOS, the effects on your skin could be an indication and you can simply start by setting your skincare routine right, followed by consulting your dermatologist for professional treatment.

The morning routine will consist of a salicylic acid-based cleanser followed by an alcohol-free toner, water-based or gel-based moisturizer, and finally, water-based or gel-based sunscreen. For the nighttime, it is best to avoid oil-based products and instead go for the ones which are ideal for the treatment.

At bedtime, the makeup should be removed with cleansing lotion and not oil, avoid using oil. Follow it up with the cleanser and use the anti-acne cream and the moisturizer over it.

If you do not have active acne and do not need the anti-acne cream, you can even use a salicylic acid-based serum on alternate nights before you apply the moisturizer.

Diet is also important for skin health. In the case of PCOS, include more veggies, high-fiber unprocessed grains with a low glycemic index (such as oats and quinoa), oily fish, avocados, nuts, and seeds. Eliminate dairy foods if you are allergic to lactose.

Things to Avoid in PCOS Skincare Routine

The skin might be going through tremendous changes as you switch the skincare routine, so it is better to avoid a few things during this time.

Skincare in PCOS should be steady, consistent, and not be very variable with multiple products. Avoid too many types of actives or acids in pursuit of clear, blemish-free skin. Do not pluck hair to treat the hirsutism, laser hair reduction is a better bet for it.

Furthermore, avoid any kind of facials, using too many products on the face, and do not apply anything without a dermatologist's recommendation. You should also stay away from fried and oily foods since they might cause excessive sebum production and oily skin.



Source: Medindia
News Category
