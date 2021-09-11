How to Calculate a Dangerous Heartbeat

Advertisement

"The issue we have with VF is that because the rhythm is so chaotic it's been very difficult to fully understand the mechanisms that are responsible for the disorder," says Dr. Dharmaprani, a Biomedical Engineer and Postdoctoral Research Associate in Cardiac Electrophysiology.Researchers were able to demonstrate a single mathematical equation to accurately predict the behavior of VF by identifying its characteristics.These rotors are responsible for giving rise to VF's chaotic heart rhythm, and therefore understanding their dynamics is central to treating the disorder.When applied, the equation improved patient care in two distinct ways. Firstly, the equation helps to identify between patients that require treatment and those where no intervention is needed.Secondly, the equation can predict how an individual patient will react to VF, and potentially develop individualized treatments that work much more effectively.Previous research has also demonstrated the equation can be applied to atrial fibrillation (AF), another form of heart arrhythmia that is the most common in the world.The next step for the research team is to translate these findings towards potential therapies, including using the equation to develop patient-specific computer models that accurately replicate patient dynamics, and understanding how this equation relates to clinical characteristics.Source: Medindia