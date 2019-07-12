medindia

How To Be Happy This Holiday Season

by Jeffil Obadiah on  December 7, 2019 at 1:32 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

For those dealing with loss  be it the death of a loved one or pet, divorce or unemployment  the holidays can be an especially depressing and even stressful time.
How To Be Happy This Holiday Season
How To Be Happy This Holiday Season

"For some, the holidays are reminder of loss and loneliness," said Maurya Glaude, a practicing licensed clinical social worker, clinical supervisor and professor of practice at the Tulane University School of Social Work.

Show Full Article


"The idea of celebrating a holiday after losing a loved one can be a painful experience and may evoke sentiment and thoughts of past memories.

"Moreover, the idea of celebrating the holidays alone can be isolating and may evoke feelings of loneliness, especially for individuals with existing mental conditions."

But there are ways to bring joy back into the holidays. Glaude, who holds both master's and doctorate degrees in social work, recalls the story of a client, Natalie, who after going through several holiday seasons alone, made it her mission to move on.

Among the things she did was hold a holiday decorating party with friends. "She said, 'I am choosing to enjoy my life and live in the present.' "

That's just one of the ideas that those dealing with loss can put into action to prevent, or at least minimize, the holiday blues. Here are some other tips that Glaude recommends:

  • Make realistic plans to attend holiday events.
  • Prioritize the important stuff, especially your self-care.
  • Cherish the past and enjoy the present with optimism about the future.
  • Monitor and track purchases to avoid unrealistic financial spending.
  • Adjust to an indoor exercise schedule during inclement weather.
  • Commit to adequate sleep.
  • Monitor eating and drinking alcohol to avoid indulging.
  • Commit to realistic expectations of yourself and family members.
  • Pace yourself.
  • Maintain work, life and personal balance.
  • Volunteer and create a sense of community to reduce isolation and increase connection.
  • Try something new and make new friends.


    • Source: Eurekalert

    Post a Comment

    Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
    Notify me when reply is posted
    I agree to the terms and conditions

    Most Popular On Medindia:

    Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

    Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

    Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

    Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

    Drug Side Effects Calculator

    Drug Side Effects Calculator

    Recommended Reading

    Healthy Snacks You Should Keep at Your Desk at Work

    Snacking healthy foods during office hours can keep you fueled up because busy office hours can make things tough for the diet. Read on the article to know about 10 easy, healthy and hunger-curbing snack options.

    Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing

    Life reflects dynamism, vitality, beauty and power. Life offers abundance. It regularly gives us a chance to enrich our experiences.

    Neck Cracking

    Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

    More News on:

    TravelCelebrating Life: Positivity and RejoicingNeck Cracking

    What's New on Medindia

    Wilms' Tumor: Root Cause of Childhood Kidney Cancer Discovered

    Pyloric Stenosis in Adults

    Whole Fruits can Control Your Blood Pressure
    View All

    News A - Z

    A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

    News Search

    Premium Membership Benefits

    Medindia Newsletters

    Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

    Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

    Stay Connected

    • Available on the Android Market
    • Available on the App Store

    News Category

    News Archive