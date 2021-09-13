How to Avoid Hysterectomy for Common Gynecological Condition

Hysterectomy can be prevented for common uterine condition adenomyosis, according to the findings published in JAMA Network.
Up to 1 in 3 women have adenomyosis. Adenomyosis is an abnormal tissue growth into the muscular wall of the uterus that causes painful cramps and heavy or prolonged menstrual bleeding.
‘Improved awareness about diagnosis and treatment for common uterine condition can ensure appropriate patient care.’
"Many women come to me and say the only solution they've ever been offered is a hysterectomy. Other low-cost, low-risk options such as medical management or less invasive options have existed for more than 20 years", said lead author Kimberly A. Kho, M.D., Associate Chief of Gynecology at UTSW's William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
Modern ultrasound and MRI imaging combined with a pelvic examination, can often spot the condition. Awareness of this condition as well as a related condition, endometriosis among school nurses, who are the first contact for young women who begin menstruating should be encouraged.
Social traditions can inaccurately teach women from a young age that heavy bleeding and pain during periods are normal, but these symptoms if left untreated can intensify over time, leading to lower quality of life, pain during sexual intercourse, and issues with fertility.
Physicians often consider adenomyosis to be a condition of women in their middle age as it is diagnosed only during removing uterus, but it develops much earlier.
No FDA-approved medical therapies are specifically indicated for treating adenomyosis, but the condition can be managed by using medications developed for contraception, or for symptoms of other gynecologic conditions such as fibroids or endometriosis.
Further clinical and pathological studies including what ages and ethnicities are most commonly affected, and what the condition can inform us about uterine cancers are needed.
