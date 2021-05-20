How to Avoid Childhood Dental Decay?

‘Weak plaque biofilm escapes from early childhood caries.’

Compared to current drugs used that harm the healthy tissues by killing all oral microbes, the new treatment specifically targets the pathogen.Earlier findings like the sticky symbiosis between the bacteria and yeast is hard to displace from the tooth surface due to the cross-kingdom binding by glycosyltransferases in the bacteria.Using three different mannan-degrading enzymes on the biofilm present in a tooth-like surface in a human saliva medium, the researchers observed drastic reductions in the biofilm thickness and interactions between bacteria and yeast in a less conductive environment to tooth decay.This observation gives an insight about the well-tolerated enzymes with less application time that can be used for children as a preventive measure against ECC.Source: Eurekalert