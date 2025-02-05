How Time of Day, Week, and Season Affect Mental Health and Wellbeing

Study reveals mental health is good in the mornings and worsens by midnight, affected by day and season.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Will things feel better in the morning? A time-of-day analysis of mental health and wellbeing from nearly 1 million observations



Go to source Trusted Source

Did you know?

Your #mood can change throughout the day due to the physiological changes linked to your #bodyclock. #mentalhealth #medinida ’

Your #mood can change throughout the day due to the physiological changes linked to your #bodyclock. #mentalhealth #medinida ’

Advertisement

Measuring Mental Health and Wellbeing

Advertisement

Mental Health Trends Throughout the Day

Advertisement

Role of Body Clock, Seasons, and Daily Factors on Mental Health

Will things feel better in the morning? A time-of-day analysis of mental health and wellbeing from nearly 1 million observations - (https://mentalhealth.bmj.com/content/28/1/e301418)