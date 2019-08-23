medindia

How the Sun's Rays Damage the Skin?

by Iswarya on  August 23, 2019 at 4:00 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study discovers the mechanism through which ultraviolet (UV) radiation, given off by the sun, damages our skin. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the Mechanical Behavior of Biomedical Materials.
How the Sun's Rays Damage the Skin?
How the Sun's Rays Damage the Skin?

What kind of ultraviolet radiation is the worst for our skin? And how exactly does the sun damage it? Those two questions are at the heart of a new study by Zachary W. Lipsky, a biomedical engineering Ph.D. candidate at Binghamton University. The study was overseen by Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering Guy K. German.

Show Full Article


"The cosmetics industry is a huge multibillion-dollar business, and they're all trying different things to add to their sunscreens to make them better at protecting the skin," German said. "Up until this point, however, there have been a lot of studies about skin damage, but none that properly look at how UV affects the mechanical integrity of the skin."

Ultraviolet radiation - which the human eye can't perceive - is broken down into four categories depending on wavelength and photon energy. Previous studies have documented how each type of UV radiation penetrates to different depths into the skin and that prolonged exposure can lead to skin cancer, but exactly how it damages human skin in other ways has received less attention. Researchers from the cosmetics industry have debated for years whether UVA is worse than UVB for causing photodamage, which leads to the early onset of wrinkles and increased tissue fragility.

The Binghamton study used samples of female breast skin - chosen because it is typically exposed only to low levels of sunlight - that were subjected to various wavelengths of UV radiation. What Lipsky and German found is that no UV range is more harmful than another - rather, the damage scales with the amount of UV energy that the skin absorbs.

A more significant discovery, however, is the mechanism for how exactly UV damages skin. The study shows that UV weakens the bonds between cells in the stratum corneum - the top layer of skin - by affecting proteins in corneodesmosomes that help the cells to adhere together. That's why sunburn leads to skin peeling.

"What we noticed when we applied more and more UV radiation is that the dispersion of these corneodesmosomes was increasing," Lipsky said. "They're supposed to be these nice little distinct points surrounding cells, but with more irradiation, they essentially look exploded, moving away from their position. We conclude that because of the disruption of these corneodesmosomes, it damages the skin's structural integrity."

Building on the findings of this study, Lipsky, and German are doing further research about how UV radiation affects deeper layers of the skin.

As those experiments continue, Lipsky said the most important takeaway, for now, is that skin protection is important no matter what season of the year it is.

"We're trying to push the message to use sunscreen not just for preventing skin cancer, but also to keep the integrity of your skin, so you don't get infections or other problems," he said.

"The stratum corneum is the first barrier to the outside environment, so we need to protect it against all these different bacteria and nasty stuff that can get into our bodies."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Skin Cancer

Skin cancer is an abnormal growth of skin cells. It can develop due to a continuous exposure to sun over the years.

Get UV-Protective Sunglasses to Save Your Eyes From Sun Damage

Fifty five percent of people in their 20s never, rarely or only sometimes wear sunglasses, leaving their eyes at risk of UV rays damage.

Making Your Own Sunscreen is Bad for Your Skin: Here's Why

Is DIY sunscreen safe? Applying sunscreen can protect your sensitive skin from the sun's harmful UV rays. But, watch out, homemade sunscreens may not be as effective as commercial sunscreen.

DNA Sunscreen Protects Skin, Keeps Skin Hydrated

Thin DNA films irradiated with UV rays were designed to be applied as a sunscreen that would protect the skin from DNA damage.

What's New on Medindia

Increased Physical Activity Regardless of Intensity Reduces Risk of Death

Home Remedies for Nosebleeds

Repeated Semen Exposure Increases Host Resistance to HIV Infection
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive