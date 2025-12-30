How The Electronic Data Leap Saved Thousands of HIV Lives

Digital patient tracking is the key to reducing HIV deaths, helping medical staff to retain at-risk patients.
Transforming manual health records to electronic system truly influenced reducing mortality rate (by 28%) in HIV patients, specifically in Malawian Clinics, Africa. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The Lifesaving Impact of Electronic Medical Records for HIV Patients
Go to source) Malawi experienced one of the highest HIV prevalence rates (at 9.5%) in 2019. Despite the availability of free antiretroviral therapy, clinical staff faced major challenges in tracking lapsed patients.
The information was based on research led by Professor Leandro “Leo” Pongeluppe and colleagues at Wharton School. The findings were published in The Review of Economics and Statistics.
The outcomes show that the digital shift drastically reduced HIV death rates over five years, with the profound life-saving impact seen in children.
The electronic revolution allowed medical staff to track tuberculosis patients, a deadly condition common in HIV. Consequently, at-risk patients were monitored and retained for further life-sustaining therapies.
With Expanding Digital Solutions, Now NGOs Can Transform Global HIV CarePongeluppe and co-authors, Ragnar Frisch Centre For Economic Research researcher Laura Derksen and University of Toronto professor Anita M. McGahan, estimate that over time, Electronic Medical Record (EMR) adoption prevented roughly 5,050 AIDS deaths.
“We are using management technology to help support the ones who are most vulnerable among the vulnerable,” Pongeluppe says.
“We can save lives, especially the lives of the most vulnerable, and in a way that is very cheap. This hopefully will be a way for us to incentivize further implementation.”
The authors estimate that the cost of EMR implementation is about $448 per life saved in the first five years. Pongeluppe says that EMR usage is limited in other Sub-Saharan African countries, along with parts of Latin America, meaning there is great opportunity for nongovernmental organizations to expand this system across developing countries.
Eliminating Administrative Hurdles Through Digital Health RecordsThe EMR system allows staff to track scheduled ART visits, identify patients who are at least two months late for an ART appointment, and prompt for referrals to other services and screenings for tuberculosis—one of the leading causes of sickness and death for people with HIV/AIDS.
In clinics without EMR, staff must examine thousands of paper records to identify lapsed patients.
Their findings suggest that these improvements in health care outcomes are the result of gains in efficiency rather than changes in medical care, and the reduction in deaths is driven by an increase in lapsed patients returning for care.
Implementing Digital Systems Particularly in Low-Resource Settings“The broad efficiency gains delivered by the EMR system enable clinics to manage higher patient volumes and retain patients more effectively without exceeding capacity limits,” they write.
“We contribute to a broader literature on healthcare policy that goes beyond the provision of medicines by showing that managerial interventions such as EMR systems have important health impacts and can be implemented at scale in low-resource settings.”
Looking ahead, Pongeluppe is planning to analyze the impact of using shipping containers transformed into clinics on main roads in Sub-Saharan Africa to deliver ART, an intervention designed to reach transient populations—such as truck drivers and sex workers—who often don’t continue visiting the same clinic.
