How The Electronic Data Leap Saved Thousands of HIV Lives

Digital patient tracking is the key to reducing HIV deaths, helping medical staff to retain at-risk patients.

The Lifesaving Impact of Electronic Medical Records for HIV Patients



. (Malawi experienced one of the highest HIV prevalence rates (at 9.5%) in 2019. Despite the availability of free antiretroviral therapy, clinical staff faced major challenges in tracking lapsed patients.The information was based on research led by Professor Leandro “Leo” Pongeluppe and colleagues at Wharton School. The findings were published inThe outcomes show that. Consequently, at-risk patients were monitored and retained for further life-sustaining therapies.Pongeluppe and co-authors, Ragnar Frisch Centre For Economic Research researcher Laura Derksen and University of Toronto professor Anita M. McGahan, estimate that over time,“We are using management technology to help support the ones who are most vulnerable among the vulnerable,” Pongeluppe says..”The authors estimate that the cost of EMR implementation is about $448 per life saved in the first five years. Pongeluppe says that EMR usage is limited in other Sub-Saharan African countries, along with parts of Latin America, meaning there is great opportunity for nongovernmental organizations to expand this system across developing countries.The EMR system allows staff to track scheduled ART visits,—one of the leading causes of sickness and death for people with HIV/AIDS.In clinics without EMR, staff must examine thousands of paper records to identify lapsed patients.Their findings suggest that these, and the reduction in deaths is driven by an increase in lapsed patients returning for care.“The broad efficiency gains delivered by the EMR system enable clinics to manage higher patient volumes and retain patients more effectively without exceeding capacity limits,” they write..”Looking ahead, Pongeluppe is planning to analyze the impact of using shipping containers transformed into clinics on main roads in Sub-Saharan Africa to deliver ART, an intervention designed to reach transient populations—such as truck drivers and sex workers—who often don’t continue visiting the same clinic.Source-Eurekalert